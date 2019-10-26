St Eunans and Four Masters through to Donegal U-21A Championship semi-finals

St Eunans were just too strong for Aodh Ruadh in this U-21A quarter-final in Fr Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 0-8

St Eunans 3-17



The exchanges were even early on but a goal from Eoin McGeehin followed by another from Kevin Kealy had the Letterkenny side ahead 2-6 to 0-5 at the break.

A third goal from Peter McEniff and some good points from Aaron Deeney, Eoin McGeehin, Brian McIntyre and McEniff put St Eunans well clear and they were able to rest county senior star Niall O'Donnell.

AODH RUADH: Sean Taylor; Adam Clarke, Conal Sweeny, Jason Granaghan; Ryan McKenna, Shane Gillespie (0-1), Daniel Warnock; Nathan Boyle (0-3,3f), Shane McGrath (0-1); Tiernan Flood Dolan, Eoin Doherty (0-1), Michael McKenna; Caelan Drummond, Dylan Gallagher (0-2), Odhran McGarrigle. Subs: Mark McGlynn for Michael McKenna 28m; Eugene Doherty for Tiernan Dolan 50m; Rory Gettins for Caelan Drummond.

ST EUNANS: Eoin O'Boyle; Sean Halvey, Oisin Toal, Michael McGroary; Peter McEniff (1-1), Aaron Deeney (0-3), Sean Ryan; James Kelly, Darragh Toal; Brian McIntyre (0-4), Nial O'Donnell (0-2,1f), Kevin Kealy (1-2); Eoin McGeehin (1-2), Padraig McGettigan (0-2), Conor O'Donnell Jr (0-1).

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).

Four Masters overcame Kilcar by 1-8 to 0-7 in a close game in Tirconnaill Park.

The sides were level at 0-5 each at half-time - Matthew McKenna for Masters and Oran Doogan for Kilcar accounting for most of the scores.

Oisin Reid and Doogan traded early scores in the second half before Shay Travers put Four Masters back in front. A goal from Cian Hegarty midway through the second half proved to be the decisive score. Matthew McKenna had a further two points for the winners while Oran Doogan had Kilcar's only other point.

The other two quarter-finals will see MacCumhaills play Killybegs on Sunday evening while Dungloe and Naomh Conaill meet on Monday.