DONAL REID COLUMN: Who will learn most from drawn Donegal county final?

Our climate has changed from summer into autumn and last Sunday was a perfect autumnal day when almost 5,000 people witnessed two of the best GAA teams in Donegal contest this year’s county senior club final.

From early in the day, the streets of Ballybofey were busy with supporters from both Glenties and Gaoth Dobhair, who were bedecked in their respective colours. County finals are all about community and pride and passion for the club. Thankfully, Donegal has lost none of that. Could the game live up to its billing as the club championship game of the season?

To be perfectly honest, it was a tense affair with neither side willing to yield to the other. This in itself was an interesting battle because these are two very talented and well coached teams who have been here many times before.

Football in general has become more measured, more tactical and much less ‘helter skelter’. This was far from a timid game, however. There was no quarter given and no quarter asked. Few of us gave Naomh Conaill a chance of measuring up to this very gifted Gaoth Dobhair outfit. On the day, the Glenties men matched their opponents in all aspects of the game. Brilliant and exceptional performances weren’t likely though, as both sides nullified the potential dangermen.

The exceptional man on the field was referee Enda McFeely. I thought that his management of the game was spot on. He let the game flow and explained his decisions to the players thus stamping his authority on proceedings throughout.

I believe that neither side deserved to lose and that both teams were content to go at it again. Who knows what the replay will bring but I don’t expect much change in approach by either team. As in all replays, it is the team who learns the most from the drawn game that will ultimately succeed.

As club players and teams fight it out for honours in their respective counties, the GAA administration have convened to their boardrooms. At a GAA’s Special Congress in Cork last Saturday, the Central Council motion of a two-tier senior football championship was passed and proposed to begin a three-year-trial period in 2020. The Tier 2 championship competition will consist of counties competing in Division 3 and 4 of the Allianz National Football League meaning that counties in those two divisions will not compete for the Sam Maguire cup unless they qualify for their respective provincial final.

There were some counties at congress who opposed the motion such as the Antrim delegate Ciarán McCavana who suggested that the proposal would create an elitism within the game where the amateur status would be abandoned for top counties. Opinions were expressed by some delegates that the second tier of football might not generate enough media attention and promotion. The second tier of the hurling championship, the McDonagh Cup, was cited by delegates as an example. Mr. McCavana said that “RTE gave more coverage to Marty Morrissey’s clothes than to the McDonagh Cup”!

The Club Players’ Association and the Gaelic Players’ Association aren’t endorsing Special Congress’s proposals just yet. Club Players’ Association (CPA) chairman Micheál Briody fears Saturday’s decision to back a Tier 2 inter-county football competition will scupper the chances of the GAA’s fixtures review committee’s own T2 proposal being back in February.

Before this Special Congress, The CPA and the GPA called on the GAA to hold off until the fixtures review body’s recommendations were issued in November. If these recommendations are supported by Central Council, they must pass at the GAA’s annual congress next February. It’s a bit like Brexit or as Antrim Special Congress chair Ciarán McCavana said “Lunatics in Westminster are debating Brexit but we seem to be talking about Sam-exit.”

The Club Players’ Association have their own proposals for a secondary competition with Briody saying: “From the outset, we couldn’t see the logic of pushing ahead with a part change regarding Tier 2 when the task force was coming behind it. We asked John Horan not to push ahead with it. We do think a second tier is a good idea but not this version of it…It just seems a ridiculous rush to push through something when you have something else strategic in place.

“The task force’s options I’ve been privy to are very good and I think if they were put in front of the general members of the GAA they would be very excited. It’s real change…

“We expect that to happen, we have promised that will happen but it remains to be seen if the GAA president, the director-general, Croke Park, and Central Council get behind these forthcoming recommendations or just pay them lip service”.

I believe that it makes sense to have a second-tier championship competition. It is difficult for those on the periphery of the top 16 teams, however it serves no team’s interest to win or lose by massive margins in one-sided games. The players’ representatives from both the CPA and GPA have to be taken seriously by the GAA. At the end of the day, it is the players who are the main actors and entertainers who make the GAA everything that it is. They deserve a respectful and serious hearing.

Coinnigh an creideamh!