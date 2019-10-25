Naomh Muire and Termon fly Donegal flag in Ulster finals day on Sunday

Sunday is a big day for Donegal Ladies football with Naomh Muire and Termon seeking Ulster titles when they travel to Killyclogher in Co Tyrone for finals day.

What a year it has been for the Naomh Muire ladies, and irrespective of what happens in this Sunday’s Ulster Club Junior Championship Final against Tyrone champions Edendork, they have made history.

At the start of the year, every team goes out with the hope that they can do well, but few would have thought that they would be competing in a provincial final.

Like a train gathering speed going down the tracks, the west Donegal side has gathered momentum as the campaign has gone on.

And they need not hold any fears; there is no reason no why they can’t lift the silverware to cap what has been a quite memorable year.

The final is actually being played in Killyclogher, in Tyrone, so Edendork have only a short trip to make.

But make no mistake about it, there will be huge travelling support from the Rosses, and they will get behind the team from the word go.

Having won the Donegal Junior championship for the first time this season at the fourth attempt - they had lost the previous three finals - they are on an upward curve.

“It was a matter of getting the team together at the start of the year and taking it from there,” said Naomh Muire manager, Kevin White, a senior championship winner with Killybegs.

“The girls had lost three finals on the trot and when myself and Neil (McBride) got them together we told them we were going to change a few things and they got on board and trained very hard.

“To do well in the championship was the number one objective and when we saw the group - Naomh Columba, Glenswilly and Red Hughs - we felt we had a chance to get out of the group.”

Naomh Muire qualified from the group along with Naomh Columba and subsequently made it all the way to the final and went on to defeat Naomh Columba 4-7 to 1-9 in the final to end all the years of pain.

“We went into the county final as underdogs but we scored a lucky goal in the first ten minutes and it set us up. We told the girls before the game if we didn’t concede goals in the first half we are in the game.

“After winning the Donegal championship the girls said they wanted to give Ulster a good go and we beat two good teams in Aughadrummee and Con Magees. They are two intermediate teams playing in the junior championship.”

They defeated Aghadrumsee from Fermanagh away in the first round and it took extra-time to see them book their place in the Ulster final against Antrim champions, Con Magees, at home in the Banks after they let a nine point half-time lead flitter away in the second half.

It took a 50 metre free from Caroline Sharkey, which hopped over the bar, to equalise the tie in normal time. Naomh Muire were much the better side in extra-time and had five points to spare at the finish to run out 4-11 to 3-9 winners.

Centre-half-forward Caroline Sharkey, Roisin Rogers - a member of the Donegal senior squad - Erika Hanna (the captain), Katy O’Donnell and Jade O’Donnell backbone what is a well balanced and quality Lower Rosses side.

Edendork made it to the final with big wins over Clonduff, Down and St Bridget’s, Monaghan.

Corner-forward Maeve Maxwell scored 1-16 in the 3-20 to 1-14 win over the Monaghan champions and is their go-to forward and will take watching.

Naomh Muire captain Erika Hanna was restricted to a second half replacement role in the semi-final through injury but is expected to be fit to take her place on the edge of the large rectangle in the final.

“We are looking forward to the final and I know the girls will give 100% and will never give up and we cannot ask for any more.”

The junior final is the curtain raiser to the senior final meeting of Termon and Donaghmoyne.

Termon fly senior flag

Sunday’s Ulster Ladies Club Senior Football Championship final sees old foes Termon and Monaghan champions Donaghamoyne facing each other in yet another showdown.

The Donegal champions are seeking a fourth provincial title while Donaghmoyne have 11 titles to their credit and lifted the silverware last year.

The game is being played in Killyclogher with a 3.00 pm start.

“We know what we are facing. Donaghmoyne are the Queens of Ulster, but our girls are all set for the final and they have only one thing on their minds, dethroning Donaghmoyne,” said the Termon boss Shaun O’Donnell.

This is his first year in the Burn Road hot-seat and things have gone very well to date.

They defeated Glenfin in the Donegal final and have put Armagh champions Clann Eireann and St Macartans (the Tyrone champions) to the sword on their road to the final.

Geraldine McLaughlin scored 2-7, Bridget Gallager 2-0, Mya Alcorn 1-0 and Jodie McFadden 0-1 in the first round win over the Armagh champions at the Burn Road.

And scoring ace McLaughlin again top scored with 1-8 in the 1-9 to 2-5 hard fought semi-final win over St Macartans, also at home in the semi-final. Bridget Gallagher with 0-1 was the Donegal champions’ only other scorer against the Tyrone champions.

“They showed great character to come back from four points down in the second half against St Macartans to snatch a dramatic winner.

“They admitted afterwards they did not know they were four down after conceding two first half goals. They just kept playing to the final whistle. It is the only way they know how to play.

“They are looking forward to the final and know they have only one chance at it and they are determined to make the most of it.” Donaghmoyne received a bye in the first round and have only played one game on their way to the final.

They defeated Bredagh from Down, 3-11 to 2-6 in the semi-final.

“They are good side, we’ve got a couple of dvds of them and we know what we are up against. But the girls have only one thing on their mind and that is win another Ulster title.”

Donaghmoyne are a very experienced side with a host of players with Ulster and All-Ireland experience with Monaghan.

They are backboned by the Courtney sisters Fiona, Sharon, Joanne, Cora and Rosemary, Catriona McConnell, Linda Martin and Amanda Casey, all household names in Uster football.

Termon will have Eimear Alcorn back from suspension having missed the semi-final after serving a one match ban for being sent off in the first round.

However, they will be once again without the long term injured trio of Roisin Friel, Marie Carr and Eva McDaid, all three out with cruciate injuries.

It is a sixth final appearance for Termon and a seventh final meeting - the 2013 final went to replay.

The Monaghan champions have won four of those meeting, and Termon two. The 2013 final meeting ended in a high scoring draw before Donaghmoyne won the replay by ten points. Termon only scored 1-4 to Donaghmoyne 1-14 in the replay after the sides drew (Termon 4-5 to Donaghmoyne’s 1-14).

The teams last met in the 2015 final with the Monaghan champions double score winners -0-14 to 0-7 - against the then reigning All-Ireland champions.