Goals to make difference in Donegal replay says Brendan Devenney

Gaoth Dobhair’s all round better pace and their capacity for major improvement should just see them through against Naomh Conaill, according to one of Donegal’s greatest icons.

But ex St Eunans star Brendan Devenney cautions that it will be very tight, and we could have another tense and taut affair in Ballybofey.

And, Devenney stresses that the real turning point in last week’s tense encounter was the save by Naomh Conaill keeper Stephen McGrath from Odhrán McFadden Ferry after just ten minutes.

“That was the turning point as it would have put Gaoth Dobhair four up which would be a big margin in such a tight encounter.”

Both teams could have taken it last week, but Devenney feels that Naomh Conaill will feel that they had a really great chance to seal the deal in added time, while Gaoth Dobhair are very capable of a much higher level of performance.

Of course, much of that is down to a very good containment game plan from the Glenties men that stymied the likes of Odhrán Mac Niallais, Kevin Cassidy and Eamon McGee for long periods.

Reflecting on last week’s draw Devenney said:

“It could have gone either way, but Naomh Conaill were the team that had those couple of extra chances.

“You always felt Gaoth Dobhair were more dangerous on the break with that savage pace.

“But what happened in the end highlights a weakness in Naomh Conaill in that they had no real platform in the forward line but neither did Gaoth Dobhair either.

“Neither of them was getting the ball in and a lot of scores came from deep or from runners and what happened then was, both teams were passing the ball over and back and were not setting up a shot from closer in.

“So there was none of that nippy ball inside or that defence splitting pass.

“Nobody is playing that any more, but for Naomh Conaill to prevail they need to have that forward hub or that cohesion inside”.

He added:

“They do kick the ball in an odd time but mostly the forwards inside are not expecting any ball and you have reached a stalemate.”

However, Naomh Conaill did lob a few high balls into the towering Charles McGuinness and Kieran Gallagher, but they just did not work out.

“Yes, they did send a few high ones in but some of them were shots that dropped short, this type of a ball tends to have a low percentage of return, but sometimes all you need is one break and a goal would have been huge last week.

“But there is a way of pinging it in a bit lower and Gallagher or McGuinness could flick it down to the likes of Eoghan McGettigan running at pace.

EXTRA OPTIONS

“That gives you extra options and would make Naomh Conaill more effective.

“Conversely what is to stop Odhrán Mac Niallais getting the ball and pinging it in on top of Cassidy and that could unhinge a defence.

“But both teams are playing into each other’s hands defensively, forwards have stopped acting as forwards, they are acting as semi-defenders and it comes down to low scoring.

“But the skills of the game like kick passing, shooting and shot selection were really poor from both sides and were non-existent.”

When asked who will win the replay he explains:

“I thought Gaoth Dobhair’s season was a bit up and down, but goals were what won them their games last season and they still have the potential to get goals much more so than Naomh Conaill.

“And even though it was just in the first ten minutes I think the real turning point in that game was Naomh Conaill ‘keeper Stephen McGrath’s great save from Odhrán McFadden Ferry.

“But what transpired was 0-8 each and a goal at that stage in the game would have put Gaith Dobhair four up and that would be like nine or ten in a normal game.

“Gaoth Dobhair would have locked it down then by sitting back and counter attacking at great pace all day.

“So that was the turning point.”

He added: “My fear for Naomh Conaill would be that if Gaoth Dobhair get in behind them they could really open them up.

“And if Gaoth Dobhair do manage to get a goal it is their game.”