'Libero' Mac Niallais says Gaoth Dobhair have to improve for replay

There are days when Odhrán Mac Niallais is like the conductor of an orchestra, those clever swerves, golden left foot and laser like vision.

Last Sunday’s dour technical encounter left little room for any elegant ‘liberos’ and we only saw a flash of his true worth when he landed a great 40m free in the first half.

But Mac Niallais was his usual unruffled self as he spoke shortly after a pretty torrid draw in Ballybofey.

“Both teams could have won it and both teams are probably disappointed that they did not take their opportunities to win it .

“Glenties had a few attacks at the end and we had a few but we just did not convert them and we know ourselves that we did not play well enough to win.

“But we were lucky really to get a draw,” he candidly admitted.

But Gaoth Dobhair had major periods of ascendancy and were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead with just eight minutes to go.

“Yes, we were ahead by two points and we took the foot off the pedal and maybe if we had got that third or fourth point to go three or four up we probably could have won the game.

“But credit to Glenties as they are an unbelievable team and they haven’t been in seven county finals in 11 years for nothing and they showed their doggedness and their spirit to get back at us to get the draw at the end.”

And, it was Naomh Conaill who had the last chance to pull the trigger of victory as Dermot Molloy lined up a shot from the wrong side for a left-footed player.

So what was going through MacNiallaiss’s mind at this dramatic late vista?

“I was worried, and you were just praying that it would not go over and John O’Malley had a chance as well which went just wide on the other side.

“They are both fine players and we were glad to get another chance in the end.”

Gaoth Dobhair had a great start and almost had a goal from the excellent Odhrán McFadden Ferry.

“Yes we had a good start and pressed high up as we knew that Glenties would be looking to get a good start as well after last year.

“We had chances to maybe go in front, but Glenties are always going to come back at you, that is how good a team they are.

“You never get away from them”.

But there was a turning point in the opening half when Dáire Ó Baoill speared his way through the Glenties defence and hit a fine point.

But referee Enda McFeely controversially ruled that he had overcarried the ball.

Had that score stood, it would have put Gaoth Dobhair into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Instead Glenties levelled matters with an Eoghan McGettigan pointed free.

But Mac Niallais is not looking for any excuses as he looks forward to the replay.

“That was a two point turnaround, but that’s the way it goes and we have no complaints about the referee Enda McFeely, who had a great game.

“We need to get ready for next week.”

But it took all of Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster championship experience to hold out for the final four minutes of extra-time as Glenties came driving hard for a winner.

“Yes we were under pressure and we were in a similar situation against Scotstown in last year’s Ulster final where every man dug deep and it was the same out there today.

“We would not be happy with the shots that Brick Molloy and John O’Malley got away at the end, but that is something to work on for the replay.

“And we had a bit of luck that we dug out the draw.”

But Gaoth Dobhair were very unlucky to lose star defender Kieran Gillespie to injury before half time.

“Yes that was very bad luck and he was just coming back.

“He is playing great stuff and he is a massive player for us and then Christopher McFadden came on for him in the second half and he had to go off injured which was another blow after making a point.

“But we have to go back at it again and we do need to convert more for the next day.

“Eight points will not win any game let alone a final.”