MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Naomh Conaill or Gaoth Dobhair: Nothing in it

Sport generates many different opinions. Take Ireland's rugby game against New Zealand; the criticism levelled at the Irish players and management was in stark contrast to the opinions offered by many of the same people not six weeks ago, when they suggested that Ireland had somewhat of an outside chance of getting to a World Cup final.

Last Saturday they condemned the very same players who they suggested were the best in the world but a couple of months ago.

Likewise, Joe Schmidt was described by the very same commentators as one of the greatest coaches ever to grace the game. After last weekend, his stature had fallen considerably with his coaching described as one dimensional and not up to date with the modern game.

The criticism went further suggesting that some of the players were past it and their performance in the World Cup overall was not to the standard that was required.

When the Republic of Ireland soccer team lost out to Switzerland last week, the way we played the game again came under huge scrutiny. Again the coaching and the players were at the centre of the criticism. At no time did anyone suggest that we were just not good enough or that how maybe the players or the coaches, managers had maybe over achieved with the players that were available.

It would seem to me that we have a habit of shouting from the rooftops when we win a few games where maybe the opposition are not up to much; or in the case of the rugby team, when the top teams were getting ready for the World Cup and not at their best. We were getting results against them and the very same people who fired criticism in the direction of both sides last week were the very same commentators who talked them up in the past.

PLENTY OF CRITICISM

There was plenty of criticism after last Sunday's county final also; described by many as boring, very little excitement and far too defensive. While maybe not the most exciting game I have seen, it was a final with both teams reluctant to go at it full on. That’s understandable when you consider what’s at stake and how much work and commitment both sets of players and management teams have put into the last year.

The game was slow to start with both sides testing one another and other defensive formations; players got very little time on the ball and there was very little space when forwards got into position to have a shot at goals. Such is the game now, the importance of keeping possession until the opening is clear is paramount in the way managements structure their game plans.

It’s not a case of players just having a go, it has to be when the right opportunity comes along and only then do players have a go. This holding onto the ball frustrates those that watch the game and it can be boring to watch. However, the game has changed and evolved and instead of maybe always being critical of the lack of shooting, look at the levels of fitness club players showed last Sunday; incredible, every player was comfortable on the ball and displayed great skill in their kick passing and their hand passing on both sides.

Some people don’t accept this; that this is not the way the game should be played and they are entitled to that opinion. However,a new generation have come along, they have bought heavily into sports science and game management and that’s the way they see how game should be played. The generations of the future will change it as well, that’s just the way it is and has always been; it won’t change, everything moves on.

I have no doubt both sides will be delighted to have another go next Sunday. The idea that one or the other left it behind I don’t buy. Both sides had the opportunity to kick on but to be fair both sides defended extremely well and it showed the level of defensive coaching that is going in even at club level.

Naomh Conaill went into the game as underdogs; they tackled in numbers and got into the faces of some of the Gaoth Dobhair lads. They played with a lot more belief than the last two finals and if they are to get over the line next Sunday they have to do more of the same but move up another gear and go for the jugular.

Gaoth Dobhair, on the other hand, were not at their best. To be fair maybe they were not allowed to impose themselves on the game as they have become used to. They have to get back to what they were doing best last year, moving the ball at pace and using Kevin Cassidy at the edge of the square. Knowing the quality of players on both sides and their desire to win, the replay will be more of the same but hopefully with a bit more positivity.

Considering the injuries that Kieran Gillespie has come through and seeing him limp off at half-time was disappointing for the lad and the amount of work he has done just to get back playing. Hopefully it’s not too serious and he gets back playing soon.