THE SPORTING DIARY: Jury still out on who will win Donegal title

Well the jury is still out! Michael ‘Jack’ says they should be put out to grass!

With all 12 jurors going for Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday last, their stature was on shaky ground when Naomh Conaill’s Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy sized up an effort from outside the ‘45 with about 30 seconds left in Sunday’s final

He didn’t get the trajectory right and from an early stage those of us in the press box could see it tail away left of the target.

While Enda McFeely has allowed some extra time to that allotted in some recent championship games, we all felt that the final blast would come shortly after the kick-out with the four minutes just elapsed.

It was a good call. Neither Gaoth Dobhair nor Naomh Conaill deserved to win or lose the game. And McFeely had had a good game throughout, keeping a close rein on proceedings but still allowing play to continue as best he could.

We can only hope that the replay will be more open but we won’t hold our breath. Winning is what it is all about and the effort put in by both sides on Sunday was commendable.

I felt prior to the game that it would be close; that both sides managed only 0-8 on a perfect day for football was disappointing. Neither will they be happy with some of their shot selections. While Anthony Thompson was named man of the match by Charlie McGeever of TG4, I felt Neil McGee was the standout performer, even getting forward to put Gaoth Dobhair ahead in the second half.

But overall it was a day when defenders were supreme. All the dangermen on both sides were closed down, and quickly. If any of them expect any different on Sunday, then they will be badly mistaken.

While it wasn’t a game for the purists, the tenacity and close marking meant it was always interesting. Whether it will attract the neutrals back this Sunday for the replay remains to be seen. The fact that the replay is not being televised may be a factor.

Many people reflected on the attendance on Sunday last - 4,800 - but the Donegal finals are generally around that mark. U-16s are free this Sunday for the replay but surprisingly they were being charged €5 for a seat in the stand last Sunday.

I had a ‘phone call from an Executive member on Monday saying that a number of years ago schools in the participating club areas were given free passes to the final. That would seem a good idea and would be a good way of promoting the final. There is plenty of space in MacCumhaill Park and it would encourage parents to go too.

But back to the big question. Who will win the replay? The bookies have Gaoth Dobhair at 2/1 on with Naomh Conaill still available at close to 2/1. There is a train of thought that sometimes the underdog only gets one chance at it, but Naomh Conaill will point to 2005 when they defeated St Eunans after a replay in very similar circumstances to this year.

Looking at it coldly, it would seem that Gaoth Dobhair are the more potent force, but they have lost Kieran Gillespie and Christopher McFadden. They do have good back up, but it will give encouragement to Naomh Conaill.

The Glenties men went some 22 minutes without a score in the second half on Sunday (and didn’t even win a free in that time!) They were lucky that Gaoth Dobhair didn’t punish them during that period. A repeat of that on Sunday would be fatal.

But if Naomh Conaill can hang in there until the final 10 minutes then, just like Sunday last, it will be anybody’s game.

Jimmy in charge

Jimmy White will take charge of the replay on Sunday and it will be his sixth senior county final. He has waited for this one; his last final being in 2011, which is a surprise. While he was stand-by referee for Sunday, his elevation to being in charge of the replay was not straight forward as sources tell me that he could have been third-choice. Co final appointments are the gift of the Donegal Executive while all other appointments are made by the referees’ administrator.

Given that he has been Donegal’s top referee for the past two decades and has always been given the tough assignments on championship days, it is surprising to hear that there would have been a doubt over his appointment.

Sunday will see Jimmy join Mick McGrath on six finals and looking through Fr Seán’s book, that would seem to be the record.

When he was taken from the field in Fintra on a stretcher on the last Sunday in September after colliding with a Naomh Columba player, he thought his season was over. Now four weeks later he is doing a county final! He will remember 2019 just as much as any player.

Heartbreak

The most entertaining and heartbreaking game I attended at the weekend was the U-13 Division Two county final in Tirconaill Park, Donegal Town where MacCumhaills overcame Naomh Brid/Pettigo in the decider by two points - 2-8 to 0-12.

The Twin Towns boys had the trump card in Martin Mbuli, who at 12 years of age, has the build of someone much older. In the end Martin made the difference, getting both goals for MacCumhaills, but that was not the full story of the game. The Naomh Brid/Pettigo boys (with just a panel of 18 players) were the better team in every respect apart from the scoreboard.

The number of times their huge band of supporters put their heads in their hands in the second half was amazing, as they accumulated wide after wide. And they were doing this despite losing their best scoring forward, Eoin Gallagher, to a red card before the interval.

Talking to some of the MacCumhaills management the next day including manager Gary Wilson and mentor Eugene Gallen (of Mr Gs fame), they were surprised how good Naomh Brid/Pettigo were. The MacCumhaills team is a very young team with most of them underage again next year, but they had a panel of 31 to work from.

It will be a lesson for these young Naomh Brid/Pettigo panel but one that could stand to them in the future. There were a lot of good young players on view and while numbers are small in both clubs, the future, going on what this group of players have shown this year, is on a sound footing.

Tier 2 passed

So we will have a Tier 2 championship next year for Division Three and Four teams. Presumably Donegal voted for the motion, which was passed unanimously, but I thought it strange that at their recent Co Committee meeting delegates were not more forthcoming about the motion. The Donegal delegates were going to wait and see what way the wind was blowing before they made up their mind.

Surely they should have been for or against the motion.

While it will not affect Donegal in the near future, the other motions passed at the Special Congress in Cork at the weekend will. The 10 minute Sin Bin for the black card makes perfect sense; as does the kick-out from the 20m line. However, the ‘forward mark’, which was also passed, may yet prove troublesome for referees.

Might need VAR to adjudicate if a score results.

FOOTNOTE: Sometimes the most interesting thing about county final day can be an item in the programme. On Sunday you had to go almost to the back page to read ‘A minute with Noel Hegarty, Kilcar’. How does someone who looks 12 years old get to play in a Reserve final? And Aidan Gallagher must have thought he had already got his ‘15 minutes of fame’ when his only ever point scored for Kilcar was recorded in the Donegal Democrat years ago. Now he has been listed as Hegarty’s ‘Best player you have played against’.