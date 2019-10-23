Jimmy White equals Donegal record this Sunday with his sixth senior Donegal final

Jimmy White has been appointed to referee the Donegal senior championship replay on Sunday and in doing so will equal the record of six finals, held by Mick McGrath, the current county chairman.

Jimmy has been involved in the GAA all his life and his CV is lengthy as a player, administrator, manager and referee.

Jimmy took up the whistle after a very successful career as a player, coach player manager with a star studded Killybegs.

They won five (1988, ‘91, ‘92, ‘95 and ‘96) and lost two (1990 and ‘93).

Jimmy White, mostly at wing-back, played in six of the seven finals. He did not make the team for the 1996 decider having played in all the games up to county final day.

He was player manager for three of those championship winning seasons, 1991, 1992 and 1995.

In that period, too, he guided Killybegs to three Division One League titles in-a-row, 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Jimmy’s success as a coach and manager was not just confined to club level and Killybegs.

He also managed Donegal to an Ulster Minor League and Championship double in 1985. And he was also a member of P J McGowan’s All-Ireland U-21 Championship winning management team of 1987. Donegal defeated Kerry, after a replay, to win a second U-21 All-Ireland title.

Despite his impressive CV as coach and manager, Jimmy took up the whistle when he hung up his playing boots at the end of 1996.

His first Donegal senior final was 1999 and he has gone on to referee at all levels at intercounty level including an All-Ireland Minor final and two Ulster Club Championship finals.