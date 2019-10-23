Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 15th of October are 2-4-8-1-6-7-5-3. Mary Ward Glassagh and Shane Mc Ginty matched 3 numbers to win €30.00 each. Jackpot for the 22nd is €10,000.

Hard luck to the U13 boys who put up a brave battle against MacCumhaills in the Co semi-final on Tuesday of last week in Convoy. They also played in the Harry Cassidy Tournament in Buncrana on Saturday where they had a great victory over St Eunans but unfortunately lost to a very good Glenswilly team in the end.

Well done to the U13 girls who had a great victory over Kilcar in Glenfin on Saturday morning.

Well done to the U21 team who beat Convoy in the B Championship at home on Saturday afternoon. Final score Glenfin 2-15 Convoy 1-8. They now play Bundoran away next Saturday the 26th at 1.00pm.

Hard luck to the minor girls who lost by 3 points to Downings on Sunday morning in the county semi-final.

Robert Emmets

Robert Emmets 1-10 Naomh Ultan 2-5.Emmets began their under 21 championship campaign at home to Naomh Ultan on Saturday in Pairc Eimeid. The first half was a tight affair with both teams defending well and sizing each other up. The first half was a low scoring affair and ended 2 points apiece. In second half Naomh Ultan got out of the blocks and scored 2-3 to Emmets point in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to go 8 points ahead. Emmets though stayed focus, upped the intensity and started chipping at Naomh Ultans lead and it was a fantastic comeback to finish the game as two point winners, a 10 point turnaround. The team now move into a semi-final where they play Naomh Colmcille this coming Saturday at Pairc Eimeid with a 1pm throw in.

Lotto numbers 1-5-8-26, No Lotto jackpot winner and three match 3 winner. Next week’s jackpot is €4150.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1660. Every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

Our annual Bazaar takes place this year on Sunday 8th December. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

Well done to Dominic Mc Glinchey who has taken over as manager of the Lyit ladies team and also to Johnny Mc Laughlin as coach. Another man involved from Castlefin is Danny Gillespie who works in the sports centre at Lyit.

The club would like to offer its condolences to the Ward family on the death of Marjorie Hinton. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Congratulations to the seniors who defeated Fulham Irish in the Championship Final on a score line of 1-11 to 1-10. They now progress to the Connaught semi-final where they will meet either Tourlestrane of Sligo or Padraig Pearses of Roscommon. The game will take place in McGovern Park, Ruislip on Sunday the 10th of November.

The Seniors will meet Neasden in the league final next Saturday at 3.30pm in Ruislip. Please come out and show your support.

Dinner Dance: The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets will be available from next week and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Malin

There was disappointment for our Under 21s at the weekend as they bowed out of the championship, losing 1-11 to 1-8 at home to Muff on Saturday.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €800. Sequence drawn was 1-4-7-6-2-5-3. €50 winner was Susan Byrne, Beaugh, Malin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €850.

Scor Na Nog: Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November. For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490

The countdown is now on to the rearranged John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km, which will now take place on Sat Nov 2nd at 1.00.

We have arranged a bag packing fundraiser in SuperValu, Carndonagh on Saturday Oct 26th and we require a few volunteers to help out. Contact Brendan Monagle on 086 3777015.

We would urge all our followers to get behind club stalwart Martin Lafferty who is running the Dublin Marathon in aid of The Childrens Medical and Research Foundation.

Congratulations to Buncrana on progressing to the semi final of the Ulster Intermediate championship, after their fine win in Armagh on Sunday.

Naomh Muire

Lotto: B'iad 7,17,22,23 na huimhireacha lotto don seachtain seo. Bhain Sharon de Brú Ranafast, Eugene Sweeney, Drunacrat and Bernie Roarty, Dunlewey. Next week jackpot is €1760.

Ladies: We wish our ladies and management all the best for Sunday in the Ulster final. It is a very proud day for the club. dh mhór.

Night of the races will be held in Sharkey bar Annagry on Saturday 2nd of November. Horses are available to buy for €20 and to sponsor a race the cost is €50. All support would be greatly appreciated.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto: Last weeks numbers were were 1,6,7,11,15,20! No jackpot winner! We had 2 match 5’s congratulations Brendan O’Halloran, Lwr Killult and Ownie Coyle Jnr who win €50 each! Our jackpot for the Oct 23rd draw is €5,250.

Ní raibh an lá ag an fhoireann faoi 13 sa cluiche ceannais Dé Sathairn seo caite in éadan Na Ceithre Máistirí, Tá obair mhór curtha isteach ag an fhoireann agus tá muid iontach brodúil astu.

Many thanks to Danny Doohan (U.S.) who so kindly sponsored a meal for our u-13’s after their county final at the weekend.

U-21: Bhí an foireann faoi-21 ag imirt in éadan An Tearmainn sa chraobh Dé Sathairn seo caite. Ní raibh an t-ádh acu ar an lá agus caill siad 1-6|2-11.

Comhghairdeas le Adam agus Simon Murphy, Caoimhe Boyd,agus Odhran McElhinney a bhain na dearbháin do shiopa Michael Murphy. Buíochas ó chroí le achan nduine a cheannaigh línte. Our Sincere thanks to everyone who bought lines. All monies raised will help buy underage equipment.

Realt na Mara

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,3,5,9,11. The 3 x €50 winners were Rose Ward, Belfast; Dessie Hughes, Dartry View Caravan Park, Bundoran; Leanne McGauran, Belleek. Next week's jackpot will be €3950.

U10s: The final competitive action of the year will take place on Saturday Oct 26th when they make the short journey to Ballyshannon to take part in the Michael Shannon Tournament.

Ladies: Huge congratulations to our U13 Girls squad and mentors who have qualified for the Division 3 Co Final with an excellent win over Termon in the Burn Rd last Saturday 6-8 to 3-5. They will now meet St Nauls in the Co final next Saturday Oct 26th at 11am with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Our U21s produced a battling second half performance to turn round a six point half-time deficit to eventually run out winners by a single point over Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday last. Next weekend sees the lads out again in Gaelic Park on Saturday at 12 noon when they host last years A finalists Glenfin.

Here's a date to save for your diary. The Annual Realt na Mara Bord na nOg Underage Social night will take place this year on Fri November 1st in McGarrigles. Music on the night will be provided by Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie band and various other local artists. Tickets are €10.

St Nauls

Our nursery will begin again on Saturday morning at 10 am at Inver Community Centre for children under 8.

Ladies: Our u13 are competing on Saturday morning at 11am in the Division 3 county final v Bundoran. The venue has not been determined yet.

Our U-21s are now participating in the county quarter-finals v St Eunan’s B on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm in Pairc Gearoid O Ghallachoir, Mountcharles.

There was no winner of this weeks Slotto. Numbers drawn were 2,3,5,4,6,7,1. €80 consolation goes to Peter Burke.

There will be an opportunity on Friday night October 25 to order some club gear. Sizing will take place in the clubhouse at 7 pm.

Supporters’ Bus: There is a bus being organised to travel to our senior game v St James, Aldergrove on Sunday November 3rd. Frankie Bonner is organising the bus and will have details available locally.

Aodh Ruadh

Ladies: Pride of place this week goes to our minor ladies who took home the county title with a big in over Moville on Sunday in Killygordon on a scoreline of 7-10 to 2-8 (see report elsewhere in this paper).

Football: Aodh Ruadh are in U-21 championship quarter-final action against St Eunan's this Saturday at 1pm in Fr Tierney Park.

Hurling: Aodh Ruadh took a squad of 26 under 12s to a tournament in Dungannon last Saturday. The boys played four games against local side Eoghan Ruadh, Saint Paul's (Antrim), Ballinascreen (Derry) and Ballygalget (Down).

Duck Race: The Duck Race finally gets under starter's orders this Saturday at 11am at its usual venue of McKenna's Brook in East Port.

Underage awards evening: We are looking forward to welcoming county star Stephen McMenamin as special guest for our underage football awards evening this Saturday in the Abbey Centre. Proceedings will be getting underway at 7.15pm sharp and so it is essential that all are present and seated for 7pm.

The annual club Dinner Dance will take place on Friday, 6th December in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Friday 1st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The Ladies AGM will take place on Saturday 9th November at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The annual Aodh Ruadh Christmas Quiz takes place in Dicey Reilly's on Friday, 27th December.

Scór na nÓg: We are looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór na nÓg this year. The Donegal semi-final will be held this year on Sunday 10th November in the Bluestack Centre in Drimarone. The deadline for entries is Tuesday 22nd October, so if anyone's interested or has any queries, you can contact Eamonn Martin Maguire at eamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

1994 anniversary: There was a large attendance in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh last Saturday for the mass to mark the 25th anniversary of our 1994 county championship victory. The celebrations continued in Melly's afterwards where the craic and stories flowed freely. On Sunday it was great to see that exceptional team being recognised on the county's blue riband day.

The October Big Bingo will be a Halloween special with a huge €4,300 jackpot this Friday night.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,600. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 6, 8, 13 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Eddie McCaffrey, John Gallagher, Martin Patterson, Savannah McGowan, and Carmel Gillespie. Next draw is in The Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €8,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,200. The winning Numbers were 3, , 5, 7, 14 & 23. The €25 winners were Michael J Gallagher, Teresa Walsh, Annie Maher & Peggy’s Leg and the on-line winners were Cian Gallagher and Donal Martin. The next draw will take place in The 7 Arches Bar on Oct 29th . Our U21 team were unlucky last Sunday in a game that was still all level after extra time. In the end they lost 9-8 on penalties.

Our U13 team played their county final on Saturday in Tir Chonaill Park and were unlucky to lose by two points. Naomh Brid/Pettigo 0-12, Mac Cumhaills 2-08

Our AGM will take place on November 23rd at 7pm.

St. Michaels

The Under 21’s were defeated by Killybegs in the Under 21A Championship at The Bridge on Saturday evening last losing on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-13 Killybegs 3-14. The St. Michael’s Team and Scorers Were: Dean McColgan, Dara Breen, Patrick McGinley, Liam Kelly, Hugh O’Donnell, Ruairi Friel, Eoghan Kelly 0-1, Kyle McGarvey, Colin McFadden 0-1, Lee McColgan 0-3, Shane Langan, Conan Brennan, Edward O’Reilly 0-4, Odhrán McFadden, Carlos O’Reilly 0-4. Subs: Daniel Ferry, Aidan McFadden, Mickey Harkin, Aiden McFadden, Lorcan McFadden and Charles Roarty,

The AGM of St. Michael’s GAA Club will be held on Friday 22nd November at 7pm in the Massinass Hall in Creeslough.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was shared by Rosaleen McElhinney Creeslough and Winnie Blaney Carrigart who won €50 each, the €75 was won by Mary Coyle Carrigart.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 9,12,14,17,19,20. There were no Match 5 Winners. 22 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Danny Ferry Raymonaghan Dunfanaghy. This week’s Jackpot will be €5700.

Scór: The club is hoping to participate in the upcoming Scór na nÓg in November. If anyone is interested in taking part contact Margaret Ann on 0876207919.

Killybegs

The club’s senior board monthly meeting will take place on Friday 25th October at 8:30pm in Fintra.

Na Cealla Beaga Minor Board Social Night: "Mr & Mrs 2019". Saturday 16th November in the Harbour Bar. A great night not to be missed.

Fixtures: Under 21A Championship: Away v Sean MacCumhaill

Saturday 26th October at 1:00pm Mac Cumhaill Park

Results - Under 21A Championship: Killybegs 3-14, St Michaels 0-13

Killoto numbers 6,7,11,23. No winner. Next week’s jackpot €1,800. 4 match 3 winning €30 each: Trevor McNern, Loughhead; Patricia Murrin, Roscorkin; Nathan Kearns, Emerald Close; Eithne White, Church Rd.

Bingo: Halloween Special, Monday 28th October 9:00pm, Tara Hotel.

Letterkenny Gaels

The U-21 footballers lost out by a single point when they met Bundoran on Saturday in the B Championship.

The reserve team are fixed to play Urris this weekend in the Region 1 League final. Fixture details will be available on Facebook later this week.

Our annual club play continues for the final four nights this weekend. Tickets are priced at €12 each and are on sale from Sweeney Spar, Ballyraine, Arena 7, Murray’s Pharmacy, Ramelton or by contacting Conor on 087 1332680 or James on 087 2480790.

The minor girls recorded a victory over St. Michaels in the league which which secured a championship semi-final for them.

Letterkenny Gaels will be hosting a conversational Irish class for 6 weeks at the Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin beginning on 6th November. The plan is that people will have the opportunity through various activities to develop their confidence to speak Irish. It will be a relaxed and enjoyable class, with an emphasis on engagement and having a go rather than on grammatical precision! The cost of the course is €15. All welcome. Contact 0894218215 to book. Bígí Linn.

Outdoor underage hurling training has now finished for the season. Indoor training will commence on Thursday 31st October in the LYIT from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3950. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 14, 21, 25 agus 28 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,100 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: John Christopher Boyle Chapel Road; Kate Mc Cole, Sheiskinarone; Ann Houston, Clendra; Caitlin Ní Bhaoill, Cronagougie; James Byrne, Mass

Bingo winners for Sunday 20th October - €200 Nanie Gillespie, Mullaghduff; €150 Rose Boyle, Acres; €100 Cathy Ward, Diamond; €100 Bridie Melly, Drimlaghdruid