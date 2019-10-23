Win a 4 bedroom semi-detached home in Dublin in Donegal GAA draw

Donegal GAA launched a major fund-raising venture on Sunday last with the aim of financing the Training Centre project which is nearing completion at Convoy.

The top prize in the draw is a 4 bedroom semi-detached house in Dublin and on 14th February, 2020, one lucky person will be the owner of the property.

Located in Brownsbarn adjacent to Citywest, ARDSOLUS offers you the freedom to do more right on your doorstep.

Apart from the top prize there is a range of other attractive prizes including:

2nd Prize - Brand New Mazda 2

3rd Prize - 7 Night Holiday

4th Prize - €1,000 Cash Prize

5th Prize - 1 night B&B with round of golf for 2 Carton House, Co Kildare.

Tickets are €100 and can be bought bought online using devices from mobiles to desktop computers. Tickets will also be available from a series of venues throughout the county. They are currently available at: Abbey Hotel, Donegal; Allingham Arms, Bundoran: Mount Errigal, Letterkenny; and Villa Rose, Ballybofey. The hardworking Club Donegal committee are currently seeking three more venues so that all of the county is covered.

Our Clubs, the bedrock of GAA in Donegal, have their own fund-raising initiatives and are not being asked to sell tickets. However, there will be a series of events throughout the county – these will be promoted in advance – where club-members will be able to buy printed tickets. A dedicated mobile phone number, where queries can be answered and purchases can made, will be available within the next week. In the meantime, each of the three hotels can field queries at the following telephone numbers – Abbey 074-9721014, Allingham Arms 071-9841075, Mount Errigal 074-9122700 and Villa Rose 074-9132266. Tickets will also be on sale this Sunday in Ballybofey from one of the two kiosks outside MacCumhaill Park – one at the stand entrance and one at the main gate.