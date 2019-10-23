Tir Chonaill AC have 33 athletes in Dublin City Marathon this Sunday

The 40th running of the Dublin City Marathon takes place this weekend. Tir ChonaillAC will be represented by 33 athletes - some participating for the first time, some with specific goals and many more hoping to achieve PB times. The following club members will join the thousands at the start line. We wish them all every success

Deborah Dawson, Carmel Gormley, Sonya O'Connell, Martina McGee, Lorraine Delaney, Mary Hoey, Pamela Zarb, Deirdre Clarke, Sinead Foley, Ann Harte, Ann Donoghue, Martina Coughlin, Loretta Cullen, Noel Doherty, Noel Hoey, Patrick Loughlin, Vinny Duffy, Ollie Duffy, Canice Nicholas, John Larkin, Emmett Mc Nulty, Paul Mc Devitt, John Ward, Caroline Ward, Sean Lorenyenko, Deirdre Dillon, Julie McNamee, Amanda McShane, Declan Gillespie, Bronagh Haveron, Brian McGonagle, Colin Mooney and Emily Bonner.



Ulster Winter Throws

The Ulster winters throws festival held at Finn Valley on Sunday last, attracted athletes from 16 clubs nationally. Tir Chonaill athletes to get onto the winning podium in various age groups/disciplines included Alex Anderson, Kasper Adamski, Shay O'Halloran, Ava Anderson, Adam Barnes, Luke Ward and Robt Anderson. Congrats and well done to all and to organiser Bernie O'Callaghan



Cross Country

During the last few weeks club athletes and teams had numerous successes at Donegal championships in Aghayarn and Mullaghduff. The club's Ladies O50 Masters team retained their county title while Martin Cunningham led the rush at the Novice championships with an excellent 3rd place finish. Juvenile individuals/teams to shine included Cathal O'Donnell (individual U15 and U16 winner) and Under 15 and U16 Boys winning teams. During the next few weeks groups of juvenile athletes will contest Ulster even and uneven age groups cross country championships.



Primary Schools XC

Good news from the Donegal Primary Schools Cross Country finals at. Congrats to Frosses, St Nauls, Keeloggs and Creevy NS, Ballyshannon on winning various age group and category team awards. All three schools qualified some weeks ago at Tir Chonaill regional finals.