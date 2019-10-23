BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill capable of much better

Disappointing is my overriding reflection on Sunday’s county final meeting of Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill.

That is disappointing football wise. The game was close and tense throughout and was on a knife edge in the closing minutes and nobody left MacCumhaill Park before the final whistle. But it was very negative football and tactically Naomh Conaill got it spot on and tied up all the big Gaoth Dobhair threats.

Unfortunately we have got into a situation where teams set up very defensively which makes scoring very difficult.

When I was managing teams I always liked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and try and outscore the opposition. But that day is gone though I thought it had returned after watching this year’s two county senior semi-finals. Sadly it returned with a vengeance as Naomh Conaill closed out Gaoth Dobhair’s two big men up front, Odhrán MacNiallais and Kevin Cassidy.

Anthony Thompson and Ethan O’Donnell were the pick of the Naomh Conaill players and though Eoghan McGettigan kicked four points they were all from frees. He was no way near his semi-final performance against St Eunans.

Neil McGee, Niall Friel and Dáire Ó’Baoill were the standout players for Gaoth Dobhair. I felt during the game Neil McGee was playing so well he was wasted in the full-back line and should have been moved out the field. They could have moved Neil out to midfield in a direct swap with his brother Eamon. Odhrán Ferry McFadden played well in the first half but shipped a hefty challenge and received treatment and was not the same afterwards.

I could not understand why Naoise Ó Baoill was substituted. I felt he was playing well and along with Dáire Ó Baoill was prepared to run at the Naomh Conaill defence.

Hopefully we will see a more open and attacking game in the replay. The two teams are capable of a lot more than they showed on Sunday.

I was talking to a couple of Glenties men on Sunday before the game and they told me Naomh Conaill beat Gaot Dobhair twice in the league, albeit they fielded mostly their reserve team in one of the the games.

The likes of Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan McGeehan are capable of playing much better than they did on Sunday.

I thought the crowd of 4,800 was disappointing. I was expecting a bigger crowd given the two teams involved. But that was not the case. The fact the game was live on TV was a factor.

Gaoth Dobhair had a number of men that were well below what they are capable of playing.

I fancied Gaoth Dobhair last week though I was also expecting a tough test from Naomh Conaill. In that regard Naomh Conaill lived up to their side of the bargain. But I have to admit Gaoth Dobhair fell well short.

I’m sticking with them for the replays purely because I think they have more room to improve. Kevin Cassidy, Eamon McGee, Odhrán MacNiallais and Michael Carroll are going to have to step up on their performances otherwise Gaoth Dobhair can kiss goodbye to putting titles back to back.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack