Lifford Strabane AC’s Claire McGuigan to represent Ireland at British Masters Cross Country

The big news of the weekend came on Sunday 21st when Lifford Strabane AC’s Claire McGuigan made the trip to Abbottstown Sports Campus for the Spar Autumn Open International Cross Country Xperience extremely worthwhile placing 2nd overall in the F35+ category which resulted in Claire qualifying for her first Irish Vest. Claire will now go on to represent Ireland at the British & Irish Masters Cross Country Championships next month.

On Saturday 19th October Lifford Strabane AC had a number of club athletes toeing the line at the fund raiser for the local St. Marys primary School, Strabane.

First three senior male finishers for the club were Paul Kelly placing 3th overall in a superb time of 18:24, placing 4nd overall was Conor McLaughlin in a great time of 19:29 with Martin Kelly finishing 3rd for the club in 20:32.

For the ladies it was Linda McGrath 3rd Senior Lady finisher overall in a fine time of 21:58, Dympna Houston in 22:43 followed by Catherine Quigley in 31:28.

In the Male U19 Category, Lifford Strabane AC’s Cormac Carlin placed 3rd overall in a fantastic time of 21:59, next to the line for the club in this category was Daire Houston 27:13 followed by Liam Quigley in 31:28.

Orlaith McCrory winner of the Female U19 Category in a fine time of 22:25 followed by the young Darcie Clarke in 24:16 & Sarah Jane Campbell in 26:57 (this was this athlete’s first 5 race).

Juvenile club athlete Jaime McGinley opted for the 1k distance to take 1st place overall!!

Sunday 20th Oct: The first Ulster Winter Throws Festival was held in the Finn Valley Complex and attracted throwers from sixteen clubs in all four provinces.

All Ireland Juvenile champions Liam Shaw, Blain Lynch, Adrienne Gallen, Jude McCrossan and Aoife Giles all showed that they hadn’t lost any sharpness in the months since the national Championships.

The weather was good and there were some great performances especially from Lifford Strabane AC’s Adrienne Gallen who was throwing the senior hammer for the first time in competition and set a new Donegal record of 41.75m

Shot Putt - U-14 Girls (2Kg): 3rd Caoimhe Gallen, 9.84m

U-16 Girls (3Kg): 1st Adrienne Gallen, 10.60m; 2nd Una O’ Donnell, 10.30m; 5th Hannah White, 8.80m; 6th Cora Burns, 7.29m

U-18 Boys (5Kg): 1st Ross Henderson, 10.41m

Discus - U-14 Girls (0.75Kg): 2nd Caoimhe Gallen, 19.87m

U-16 Girls (1Kg): 1st Adrienne Gallen, 26.59m; 3rd Hannah White, 18.42m; 4th Una O’Donnell, 18.02m; 6th Cora Burns, 11.111m

U-18 Boys (1.5Kg): 1st Ross Henderson, 34.70m

Javelin - U-14 Girls (400grm): 1st Caoimhe Gallen, 22.89m

Hammer - U-14 Girls (2.5kg): 1st Caoimhe Gallen, 30.89m; 2nd Muireann McBride, 29.44m

U-16 Girls (3kg): 2nd Una O’Donnell, 32.27m; 3rd Cora Burns, 25.99m

Senior Women (4 Kg): 1st Adrienne Gallen, 41.75m (Donegal Record)

U-16 Boys (4 kg): 3rd Patrick Sweeney, 31.10m

U-18 Boys (5kg): 1st Jude McCrossan, 42.93m

Other News:

Lifford Strabane AC would like to express their gratitude to Alice for hosting a very successful Coffee Morning in aid of club funds. It raised a total of €370.00 & £90. The food was supplied by members of the club, Alice & Patricia O’Donnell (Carrick Inn, Carrigans). Patricia also sponsored a hamper of home baked goods. It was a great opportunity for members past & present to get a catch up over a cup of coffee & a cupcake. Some of our members that are taking on the Dublin City Marathon next weekend used this event to start their carb loading after doing their final “long run” on Saturday morning.

Safety Notice: Can all club members ensure that they wear reflective clothing with the dark evenings now upon us. Reflective vests are available at the club.

Tuesday 5th November, Lifford Strabane AC’s AGM will take place at 8:30pm in the clubhouse.

Save The Dates; Lifford Strabane AC 2020 5k Spring Series dates confirmed: 13th January 10am Carrigans, 26th January 10:15am Raphoe with the final race on 9th February 10:30am Lifford.