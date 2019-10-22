DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
The Donegal senior championship final replay is the main fixture in Donegal GAA this week
Here is the full list:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football
Sun, 27 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Final Replay), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 15:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 A
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Kilcar V Four Masters 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Killybegs 13:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: Dungloe, (Ceathr?º Ceannais), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 B
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (First Round), Buncrana V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Termon, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Termon V Fanad Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Ceathrú Ceannais), St Naul's GAA Club V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Bundoran V Glenfin 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 C
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Leath Ceannais), Robert Emmets V Naomh Colmcille 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, (Leath Ceannais), Carndonagh V Burt 13:00, Ref: TBC
Division 3 Reserve
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Final), Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Final), Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 13:00, Ref: TBC
Division 5
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Final), Glenfin V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division One
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final), Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division Two
Mon, 28 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final), Glenswilly V Kilcar 13:00, Ref: TBC
Go Power County Under Fourteen Division 2B Championship Section A
Sat, 26 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), St Michael's V Naomh Columba 13:00, Ref: TBC
