Donegal's Danny Cullen announced as one of 2019 Champion 15 team nominees

Setanta's Danny Cullen is one of 45 nominees for the 2019 Champion Team. He is the only Donegal player to make the selection.

The Champion 15 selection will be awarded as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday 1st November.

In all 20 counties feature on the list of 45.

Christy Ring Champions Meath are well represented with six nominees while beaten finalists Down have four nominees. The six other competing counties in the competition are also represented.

Eight counties from the Nicky Rackard Championship make the shortlist with Sligo taking four places after their title success.

Leitrim’s victory in the Lory Meagher Final sees them claim five spots with captain Declan Molloy seeking a second consecutive Champion 15 award. Lancashire’s Ronan Crowley also makes the cut after scoring 1-9 in their final defeat to Leitrim.

GAA President John Horan said: “Congratulations to all 45 players who have been named on the nominations list.

“I am delighted to see the excellence of these players honoured and their inclusion on the list of 45 is an acknowledgement of their committment to the game and some of the superb matches they featured in over the course of the summer.

“I wish them all well and look forward to the announcement of the final selection.”

Paul Flynn, Chief Executive of the Gaelic Players Association, said:

“Congratulations to all 45 nominees for their stellar performances on the pitch this year. It’s been a truly memorable year of hurling so it’s important that we recognise the talent that these players have and worked hard for. Well done to everyone involved and congratulations also to all of the hurlers nominated for a PwC All-Star Award for 2019.”

This is the first year that a selection of 45 players has been chosen from the Ring, Rackard and Meagher competitions. The new selection process has introduced player and coach feedback and has been finalised by an independent selection committee of journalists and referees. Players competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup were considered in the PwC All-Stars for the Liam MacCarthy.

The Champion 15 Nominations are listed below.

Simon Doherty Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Dean Gaffney Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Caolan Rice Armagh (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Diarmaid Carney Cavan (Lory Meagher Cup)

Brian Óg McGilligan Derry (Christy Ring Cup)

Sé McGuigan Derry (Christy Ring Cup)

Danny Cullen Donegal (Christy Ring Cup)

Stephen Keith Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Dáithi Sands Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Eoghan Sands Down (Christy Ring Cup)

Caolan Taggart Down (Christy Ring Cup)

John Duffy Fermanagh (Lory Meagher Cup)

James Burke Kildare (Christy Ring Cup)

Jack Sheridan Kildare (Christy Ring Cup)

Darren Crowley Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

Ronan Crowley Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

Greg Jacob Lancashire (Lory Meagher Cup)

James Glancy Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)



Declan Molloy Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Enda Moreton Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Liam Moreton Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Gavin O'Hagan Leitrim (Lory Meagher Cup)

Shane Lawless London (Christy Ring Cup)

David Buckley Longford (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Darren Geoghegan Louth (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Shane Boland Mayo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Shane Brennan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Sean Geraghty Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Damien Healy Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Keith Keoghan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Jack Regan Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Shane Whitty Meath (Christy Ring Cup)

Fergal Rafter Monaghan (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Cathal Dolan Roscommon (Christy Ring Cup)

Pádraig Kelly Roscommon (Christy Ring Cup)

Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Keith Raymond Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Joe Starr Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

James Weir Sligo (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Damian Casey Tyrone (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Tiernan Morgan Tyrone (Nicky Rackard Cup)

Willie Allen Warwickshire (Nicky Rackard Cup)

John Collins Warwickshire (Nicky Rackard Cup)

John Henderson Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup)

Stephen Kelly Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup)