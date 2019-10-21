Buncrana sweep into Ulster Junior Club Championship semi-final defeating Armagh champions

Buncrana took the first step in emulating Naomh Colmcille and Red Hughs in the last two years with a comfortable win in their first game in the Ulster Junior Club Championship on Sunday in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Collegeland O’Rahillys 0-9

Buncrana 1-14

Buncrana were quick out of the blocks with points from Oisin Doherty and Caolan McGonagle before Tom Murphy got the home side on the board

After Buncrana won the Donegal junior football championship, which many people expected to happen, they now had the tough task against the Armagh junior football championship champions Collegeland.

By half-time Odhran Doherty and John Campbell added points before the big full-forward fired home a goal.

Oisin Doherty but Campbell was wide with another chance as Buncrana took a four point lead to the dressing room at the interval.

Three Odhran Doherty points (two frees) had Buncrana in control early in the second half and although Collegeland hit back with a few scores, further points from Caolan McGonagle and John Campbell eased any worries.

In the final quarter Adrian Doherty, Odhran Doherty and Bruce Waldron added further points before Harry Doherty made a good save in the Buncrana goal.

In added time Odhran Doherty added the final point for a comfortable win for the Inishowen men, who will now meet Rock St Patricks, Tyrone in the semi-final.

Buncrana: Harry Doherty, John paul Mc Kenna, Matthew Mullholland, Conor Grant, William Mc Laughlin, Bruce Waldron (0-1), Jack O Loughlin, Ryan McElhinney, Caolan McGonagle (0-2), Oisin O Flaherty, Odhrán Doherty (0-7,5f), Ben Bradley, Oisin Doherty (0-1), John Campbell (1-2) Adrian Doherty (0-01) Subs used: Aedan Stokes for Ryan McElhinney 18, Oisin Hegarty for Oisin Doherty 41; Darach O’Connor for Ben Bradley 51; Noel McLaughlin for Oisin O’Flaherty

Collegeland O’Rahilly’s: Nial Brady, Shane Donelly, Stephen Clancy, Ruari Mc Geary , Stefan Mc Kenna, James Kelly (0-01), Kevin McNichioll, Cathair McGeary, Pauric McGeary, Ryan McParland, Robert McQuaid (0-01), Tyrone McGeary (0-2,1f), Scott McCann(0-01), Tom Murphy(0-1), Jason Kelly Subs: Brian Mc Geary (0-1) for Ryan McParland 23; Oliver Murphy (0-1) for Kevin McNicholl 36; James Mackle for Robert McQuaid 58; Aidan McCracken for Stefan McKenna 58.