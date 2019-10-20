Donegal League Reports - how did your team fare?

Donegal Junior League Reports for Saturday and Sunday, October 19/20.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers 1

Arranmore United 2

Arranmore flew out of the traps with a shot from Brian Procter which hit the bar and the ball fell to Michael Mc Hugh who crossed for Gavin Mc Glanaghey to score. Arranmore increased their lead before half-time.

The second half was very poor with very little action in the penalty boxes. Strand pulled a goal back when a Matthew O’ Donnell header found the back of the net. Strand Rovers pushed for a second goal but a Arranmore held out.



Glencar Celtic 1

Donegal Town Res 1

Glencar took the lead when Paddy Collins finished off a great move by the home side. Donegal Town were resolute however and kept plugging away in search of an equaliser. Their efforts were rewarded when James Ward scored a free-kick with ten minutes remaining.Referee: Colm Mc Gonigle



Keadue Rovers Res 2

Glenea United Res 0

Keadue Reserves kept up their good start to the season with this win at home to Glenea Reserves.

Keadue had early chances for both Peter Mc Gee and Christy Greene. Glenea had a half chance on thirteen minutes with a shot that was blocked and two minutes later Keadue keeper Declan Ward cleared off his line following a defensive mix-up.

Adam Neely went close on the half hour mark with a shot just over the bar. Keadue continued to knock it around well and good movement close to half time led to a shot just wide from Christy Greene. I

Keadue stepped up in the second half and laid siege to the Glenea goals with chances for Peter McGee, Luke Neely and Jack Doherty.

The deadlock was broken on 62 minutes when a long range free from Adam Neely was parried and Luke Neely was on hand to knock it to the net. From there on Keadue kept possession well and were rewarded on 73 minutes when, following great individual work, Jack Doherty scored to make it 2-0.

Best for Glenea was keeper Neil Mc Geever while best for Keadue were Jack Doherty, Christy Greene and Peter McGee. Referee: Gerard Devine.



Oldtown Celtic 2

Kildrum Tigers Res 3

The game started with both sides having chances to score. Sean Cleary went close for Oldtown and Lynch headed over for Kildrum. Oldtown took the lead when Reece Short applied the finish after a fine through ball had put him in on goal.

Kildrum were level five minutes later when the striker was given to much time in the box and he picked his spot, into the top corner. Kildrum soon took the lead when a fine passing move was finished off with Michael Gibson in the Oldtown goal unlucky not to keep the ball out as it trickled over the line.

Oldtown came out the traps quick in the second half and pushed for a leveller. A magical set piece finish from Joe Mc Carron drew Oldtown level after 70 minutes. Both sides pushed for a winner, but squandered good chances. Kildrum got winner on 89 minutes when they got the benefit of a ricochet that put the striker through on goal and he finished well to win the game.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cranford United Res 4

Drumoghill F.C. Res 3

Cranford rallied late to secure a great comeback victory at home to Drumoghill. Cranford started bright and went ahead after 15 minutes when Danny Mc Bride’s left foot drive found the bottom corner. They had chances to double their lead but couldn't take them and were punished when Drumoghill scored three quick fire goals to lead 3-1 at half time. Danny Mc Bride reduced the deficit after 60 minutes to get Cranford back in the game. Cranford were then reduced to 10 men when Dale Mc Fadden received a straight red. Cranford still pushed hard with the man less and equalised when Connor Shiels scored from the penalty spot. It looked as though it would end a draw until Danny Mc Bride scored a peach of a free kick to complete his hat-trick and earn the three points.



Drumbar F.C. 5

Castlefin Celtic Res 1

On a great afternoon for football, Drumbar had a point to prove after recent results. They started well scoring the first goal on the ten-minute mark with a Dan Bennett looping header at the back post.

Drumbar continued to look very dominant and doubled their lead ten minutes later after a great team effort was finished by Nathan Carr from the edge of the Castlefin box. The second half saw Drumbar resume with up the same intensity that they had ended the first half. Keelan Heeney scored a second half hat-trick, scoring his third after a Castlefin consolation goal.



Drumkeen United Res 3

Cappry Rovers Res 3

It was the clash of the top two as Drumkeen welcomed Cappry to St Patrick's Park. The game got off to a hectic start with three goals, including a penalty, and a red card all inside the first twenty minutes.

The visitors started well and Ronan Carlin put them ahead after ten minutes. Drumkeen were then reduced to ten men when Conor Mc Nulty saw red. Things then got even worse for the hosts as Peter Lafferty put Cappry two goals up.

The hosts were then given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty for handball. Aaron Doherty took the penalty which was well saved by the Cappry Keeper but he followed up to scramble it into the net to make it 2 -1. Drumkeen lived somewhat dangerously for the rest of the first half but they managed to get to half time without suffering any more damage.

They came out much better for the second half and you wouldn’t think they had only ten men. Their pressure paid off when Aaron Doherty got them back on level terms with a great free kick early in the half. Drumkeen continued to play well and dominate the game and a large part of the second half was played mostly in the Cappry half of the pitch.

The hosts then took the lead when Marty capitalised on a mix-up in the Cappry defence to put his side 3 -2 ahead. The last fifteen minutes were very open as play swung from end to end as both sides went in search of another goal.

As the clock was ticking down the extra man was beginning to tell as Drumkeen were tiring and as it neared the end Cappry managed to get an equaliser.

The goal came when Peter Lafferty and a Drumkeen Defender both went for a cross into the middle from the right wing . The final touch may or may not have come off the Drumkeen player but Lafferty will be claiming it.

Referee: Zach Mc Laughlin.



Dunlewey Celtic 4

Ballybofey United Res 1

Dunlewey Celtic continued their winning form with a 4-1 win over Ballybofey United in Glentornan Park. The hosts took a 2-0 lead into the half time interval with goals from Conor Mc Mahon and Brendan Mc Geady. Ballybofey battled hard in the second half and halved the deficit to bring the score back to 2-1 and put the pressure on the hosts.

Dunlewey restored their two-goal lead with a goal from Chris Cannon and sealed the win with a goal from the penalty spot from Kyran Glennon to ensure the three points.

Sunday, October 202019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Milford United 0

Castlefin Celtic 3

The visitors took the lead on NINE minutes when Corey Lee Bogan headed home from a free-kick. In a competitive first-half both teams were committed but created very few goal chances.

At the start of the 2nd half Milford were awarded a penalty with which Kyle Black hit the post.

Five minutes later Raymond Foy stole the ball in midfield and drove forward to fire home from 18 yards past Milford’s stand in keeper Ryan Flood.

On the hour mark Ronan Tourish headed home from five yards for a well worked goal by Castlefin. Milford battled to get back into the game and had good chances through Brandon Toye and Cathal Mc Gettigan.

Best for Milford were Paddy Peoples, Cathal Mc Gettigan and Brandon Toye. Good team effort by Castlefin. Referee: Mick Lagan.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Letterbarrow Celtic 2

Gweedore Celtic 1

Letterbarrow got their first three points of the season at home in a hard-fought game against Gweedore Celtic. Both sides had chances but Letterbarrow were frustrated at half time not to be in the lead after two great saves by the visiting keeper from James Mc Groary and Mark McHugh.

Letterbarrow started strong and after the break and Kevin Mc Brearty scored a great goal to put the home side in front.

Gweedore struck late and felt they were splitting points with the home side but Cian Dolan scored an acrobatic bicycle kick to give the home side all three.

A good all round performance from Letterbarrow with Eoin de Burka and Cian Mc Bride shining for Gweedore.

Referee: Tony Mc Namee



Rathmullan Celtic 1

Drumoghill F.C. 1

The home side went into a deserved lead on 42 minutes via Bryner Fotso's first goal in the green and white but they were caught napping just three minutes later as Liam O' Donnell curled home from 25-yards, a strike that would prove enough to take a point for “The Moss” men.



St. Catherine’s 0

Convoy Arsenal 3

The home team started brightly and should have been comfortably in the lead within the first five minutes.

Barry Canon hit the upright twice and had a third attempt cleared off the line. The teams exchanged blows evenly up until the 45th minute when Christopher Murrin was adjudged to have clipped the Convoy center-forward from behind and the referee blew for a penalty.

Anthony Boyle slotted home to give the visitors a half-time lead. Convoy were sharp out of the traps in the second half and scored twice within 2 minutes to make it 3-0 and ensure all three points. Goals Darren Mc Elwaine and a second from Anthony Boyle really stung the home team and heads started to drop. Convoy sat deep and defended well for the last 20 minutes to see off any threat of a come-back. D. Bonner was excellent in midfield for Convoy while Conor Doherty was industrious and worked tirelessly for St Catherine’s.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 1

Gweedore United 6

In blustery conditions, it was the away team that claimed all the points from this encounter. Gweedore scored in the 2nd minute when a cross was tapped in at the near post by Rowan O'Donnell.

They got their second in the 7th minute when a free-kick ended up in the back of the net from 18 yards through Ownie Gallagher. Glenree got one back from a Keelan Mc Groddy free-kick from 20 yards, the keeper could do little about it in the 12th minute.

In the 18th minute Gweedore scored again from a penalty which Owenie Gallagher took. The away side scored their fourth of the half from a corner-kick in the 42nd.

The second half wasn’t a goal fest like the first half with only two goals scored. Gweedore got their fifth goal from the penalty spot through Ciaran Mc Fadden in the 79th minute and they finished the scoring in the 90th minute when Gallagher tapped it in at the back post from a well delivered free-kick for his 4th goal of the game. Referee: Sean O'Donnell



Dunkineely Celtic 2

Deele Harps 1

After 17 minutes Adrian Nesbitt broke through on the Deele goal but his effort was well saved by the keeper. Deele had the ball in the net after 26 minutes but it was ruled offside by the referee. On the half hour Adrian Nesbitt was put through by a good ball from Jack Boyle, he crossed low into the box but the Deele Keeper got down well to save.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes after the restart when a cross from Jamie Kelly when over the Deele keeper and in at the back post. Deele got their equaliser 20 minutes later and both teams looked for the winner. Five minutes from time Paul Murrin took a free-kick from 30 yards out on the left, his effort sailed into the box where it bounced and went into the net. Deele pushed for another equaliser but it was not to come.