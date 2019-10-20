All the results from the Donegal Junior League - plus FAI Junior Cup scores

It was a busy weekend of action on the Donegal League front with matches in all five divisions plus action in the FAI Junior Cup.

In the Saturday League, Arranmore won the big west Donegal game in Division One while in Division Two, Drumbar and Dunlewey had comprehensive wins over Castlefin Celtic Reserves and Ballybofey United Reserves respectively.

In the only Premier Division match Castlefin Celtic beat Milford United 3-0.

St. Catherine's continued to find the going tough in (Sunday) Division One and lost again while in (Sunday) Division Two Gweedore United had a fine 6-1 win against Glenree.

In the FAI Junior Cup, Bonagee United were stop scorers with Jason Ashmore grabbing a hat-trick on his birthday as they defeated Lifford Celtic 8-2.

Donegal Junior League Results

Saturday 19th October 2019

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand Rovers 1 v 2 Arranmore United

Glencar Celtic 1 v 1 Donegal Town Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves 2 v 0 Glenea United Reserves

Oldtown Celtic 2 v 3 Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Copany Rovers 0 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Cranford United Reserves 4 v 3 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Drumbar F.C. 5 v 1 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Drumkeen United Reserves 3 v 3 Cappry Rovers Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic 4 v 1 Ballybofey United Reserves



Sunday 20th October 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Milford United 0 v 3 Castlefin Celtic



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 1 Gweedore Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

St. Catherine's 0 v 3 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 1 v 6 Gweedore United

Curragh Athletic 0 v 3 Whitestrand United

Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 1 Deele Harps



FAI Junior Cup

Carndonagh F.C. 2 v 0 Ballybofey United

Donegal Town 3 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Greencastle F.C. 0 v 4 Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps 1 v 2 Cranford United

Lifford Celtic 2 v 8 Bonagee United