SOCCER
All the results from the Donegal Junior League - plus FAI Junior Cup scores
Ashmore bags hat-trick for Bonagee in cup win on his birthday
It was a busy weekend of action on the Donegal League front with matches in all five divisions plus action in the FAI Junior Cup.
In the Saturday League, Arranmore won the big west Donegal game in Division One while in Division Two, Drumbar and Dunlewey had comprehensive wins over Castlefin Celtic Reserves and Ballybofey United Reserves respectively.
In the only Premier Division match Castlefin Celtic beat Milford United 3-0.
St. Catherine's continued to find the going tough in (Sunday) Division One and lost again while in (Sunday) Division Two Gweedore United had a fine 6-1 win against Glenree.
In the FAI Junior Cup, Bonagee United were stop scorers with Jason Ashmore grabbing a hat-trick on his birthday as they defeated Lifford Celtic 8-2.
Donegal Junior League Results
Saturday 19th October 2019
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Strand Rovers 1 v 2 Arranmore United
Glencar Celtic 1 v 1 Donegal Town Reserves
Keadue Rovers Reserves 2 v 0 Glenea United Reserves
Oldtown Celtic 2 v 3 Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Copany Rovers 0 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Cranford United Reserves 4 v 3 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Drumbar F.C. 5 v 1 Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Drumkeen United Reserves 3 v 3 Cappry Rovers Reserves
Dunlewey Celtic 4 v 1 Ballybofey United Reserves
Sunday 20th October 2019
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Milford United 0 v 3 Castlefin Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 1 Gweedore Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.
St. Catherine's 0 v 3 Convoy Arsenal
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Glenree United 1 v 6 Gweedore United
Curragh Athletic 0 v 3 Whitestrand United
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 1 Deele Harps
FAI Junior Cup
Carndonagh F.C. 2 v 0 Ballybofey United
Donegal Town 3 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Greencastle F.C. 0 v 4 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Lagan Harps 1 v 2 Cranford United
Lifford Celtic 2 v 8 Bonagee United
