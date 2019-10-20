FAI Intermediate Cup: Penalty drama in Fanad-Bonagee game while Cockhill beat Letterkenny Rovers

There were two games on in Donegal on Sunday in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Bonagee beat Fanad on penalties while Cockhill ended Letterkenny Rovers hopes. (See match reports below).



Bonagee United 1

Fanad United 1

(after extra time, Bonagee win 4-2 on penalties)

Former double-winners of the intermediate Cup, Fanad Utd, bowed out of this season’s competition on penalties.

Bonagee prevailed on spot kicks, but Fanad will feel hard done by after a good performance against a Bonagee side that will feel very fortunate to be in the hat for the next round.

Fanad started the game on the front foot and was putting some real pressure on the Bonagee rearguard.

On 3 minutes, Brian McVeigh, who was excellent through the game, played in Edward O’Reilly, who shot narrowly wide of the post.

Their pressure paid off in the 18th minute, when a Conor Blaney cross from wide on the left was glanced home, via the base of the post, by Dean McCarry.

Fanad were worthy of their lead and could indeed increased it just before the interval, when McCarry tested Roulstone from distance.

Bonagee certainly were much improved in the second half, and had excellent chances through Chris Flanagan and Michael Doherty but Oisin Cannon was equal to anything that was thrown at him.

At the other end, John Roulstone pulled off a double save from McCarry, the second of which was pushed around the post.

The leveller arrived in the 77th minute after a period of Bonagee pressure.

USL player of the month, Ryan Rainey scrambled home from six yards after his first effort was initally saved by Cannon.

Both teams could not be separated in the ninety minutes, so an extra half hour needed to be played. The home side had the better of the chances in extra time, with Jordan Armstrong and Michael Doherty both going close from inside the area.

The score remained 1-1 after extra time, and so penalties were needed to decide the winners. Bonagee had a 100 perfect record with their efforts with Armstrong, Doherty, Funston and Hume finding the net.

McVeigh and Patrick McGinley missed theirs for the visitors, so it was Jason Gibson’s side who went through to the next round.

Cockhill Celtic 2

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Cockhill advanced to the next round of the Intermediate Cup with a hard-fought win over Letterkenny Rovers.

Letterkenny almost took the lead in the fourth minute when BJ Banda was played through on goal but Jason Breslin made a last ditch block when he looked poised to score.

On 14 minutes a Letterkenny long throw was flicked goal-wards but Gavin Cullen brilliantly clawed the ball out before it crossed the line.

Cockhill were giving as good as they got and almost broke the deadlock on 17mins when James Bradley found space in the box but hooked over. Shortly after, a Breslin cross was dummied to Mark Moran who shot straight at Rory Kelly.

The open nature of the game was summed up as half time approached. A Daniel Doherty run and cross found Cathal Farren.

His shot was blocked and the resulting clearance found Banda who outpaced the Cockhill defence but his shot lacked power.

The second half started with the away side on the front foot and they hit the front on 49mins. Gary Merritt advanced on the right hand side and, after hesitation in the Cockhill defence, Declan Sharkey smashed home from the edge of the box.

Letterkenny were on top at this stage but gifted Cockhill an equaliser on 54 minutes Lee McColgan had to win a tackle at the halfway line and his looped clearance was misjudged, ending up in the net.

This changed the flow of the game and it was the hosts who were now in the ascendancy. Bradley Callaghan and Daniel Doherty had shots from the edge of the box before they struck for what proved the winning goal on 71 minutes.

After a sustained spell of pressure during which they forced a succession of corners, Peter Doherty headed home at the back post from a great Lee McColgan delivery.

They almost got a third from the same source on 76 minutes, but Sharkey cleared a Daniel Doherty header off the line.

Letterkenny threw everything at Cockhill in search of an equaliser.

Merritt dragged a shot wide when well placed before Ciaran Kelly headed a Lee Toland corner over.

Letterkenny were reduced to ten men in injury time when Chris Malseed picked up a second yellow card as Cockhill held on for the win.



RESULTS



bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League

Derry City Reserves 0 Finn Harps Reserves 2



FAI Intermediate Cup

Bonagee United 1 Fanad United 1 (Bonagee win 4-2 on pens)

Cockhill Celtic 2 Letterkenny Rovers 0



FIXTURES



bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League



Saturday, October 26, 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Finn Harps Reserves



Sunday, October 27, 2pm