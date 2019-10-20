Should someone in your school or the school itself be nominated for a sports star award?

Nominations for the Donegal Sports Star Awards Schools will close next Friday the 25th of October.

Only achievements at Primary and Secondary Schools sporting competitions in the academic year September 2018 to June 2019 will be eligible for consideration by the committee.

Club achievements cannot be considered in the schools categories. A short list of those successes along with information on sports participation levels is all that is required when submitting nominations.

Details on all the non-schools nominations will be released next week.

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle says that with Friday’s deadline fast approaching, it is important now that Primary and Secondary Schools look back at the achievements over the academic year from September 2018 and June 2019 and make nominations for those teams and individuals who have enjoyed successes.

Information on participation levels in sporting activities in the school and in competitions will also be very important to include and will be taken into account when it comes to judging.

“We are asking all the Primary and Secondary Schools to look at the academic year from September 2018 to June 2019. Schools nominations is not only about achievements as we also take into consideration the level of sporting activities that they are involved in on site and at competitions in and outside Donegal.

It’s also important to note that it is only achievements in school’s competitions that are eligible. For example successes that a boy or girl has with their clubs cannot be considered by the committee” Ms Boyle said.

Please note that shortlisting of nominations may be applied.

A short list of school successes along with information on sports participation levels is all that is required when submitting nominations which will close on this Friday, 25th October.

There is two categories for Best Sports Primary School - (Under 100 pupils and over 100 pupils) and one Best Secondary School section. Also very important to the success of sport in schools is the teachers.

There are two categories - Best Primary School Sports Teacher and Best Secondary School Sports Teacher

There are nine schools categories including -

Primary School - Best Sports Boy and Best Sports Girl

Secondary School - Best Sports Boy and Best Sports Girl

Two Best Primary Sports Schools categories (Under 100 pupils and over 100 pupils)

Best Secondary Sports School

Best Primary School Sports Teacher and Best Secondary School Sports Teacher

Nominations can be made online at www.donegalsportsstarawards.ie

Go to the nominations page and email to

info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. Or by completing a simple

nomination form which can be downloaded and posted to

Paul McDaid, Post Office, Ramelton