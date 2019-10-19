Draw made for new cross-border soccer competition

The draw for the inaugural North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup has been made.

This new cross-border competition is a collaboration between the Ulster Senior League and the NI Intermediate League.

Six teams from the Ulster Senior League (all in Donegal) and seven from the Northern Ireland Intermediate League will take part.

Three Ulster Senior League teams will be drawn in each of the two groups and teams from the same League will not play against each other in the group phase.

“This will freshen things up for our Leagues and all of our clubs are excited about the new competition,” said Ulster Senior League secretary Niall Callaghan.

“There will be some great games in store and it will be a good standard. Something like this is just what our League needed and the clubs from the NI League feel the same.

“Both Leagues are in similar positions at the moment and we are delighted to get it over the line.”

The USL Secretary acknowledged the support of the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish FA in enabling the commencement of the competition.



Group 1

Newbuildings

Finn Harps Reserves

Strabane Athletic

Bonagee United

Ardstraw

Fanad United



Group 2

Maiden City

Letterkenny Rovers

Dungiven

Cockhill Celtic

Newtowne

Derry City Reserves

Magherafelt Sky Blues

OPENING FIXTURES -

Dates to be confirmed Group 1: Newbuildings v Finn Harps Reserves; Strabane Athletic v Bonagee United; Ardstraw v Fanad United

Group 2: Maiden City v Letterkenny Rovers; Dungiven v Cockhill Celtic; Newtowne v Derry City Reserves