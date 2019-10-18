Discipline on the day will be key to getting result - Neil McGee

On county final day the one ingredient that is most important above all is experience. When the fat is in the fire at the vital stages the importance of doing the right thing makes all the difference.

Gaoth Dobhair have that experience in buckets in three players who have worn the club and county jersey - the two McGees and Kevin Cassidy.

And interestingly speaking to the Democrat this week ahead of the county final, Neil McGee stressed the need for discipline as the key to success against Naomh Conaill on Sunday.

In last year's final Naomh Conaill were reduced to 14 and McGee feels it made a huge difference.

"They lost a man early in the second half. There was only two points in it at half-time and then losing a man was a big blow. We just took over after that.

"It will be no different to the Kilcar game and discipline will be key. Discipline is key for our team. I'm sure Glenties are in the same boat; a handy free could swing it either way. It's wee things that add up.

"You could slip and trip someone and get a booking. Discipline is going to be key and it is something we have worked on all year. We were disappointed after the Bundoran game when we lost our discipline and the management really went to town on us. We all lost discipline for 10 minutes and it nearly cost us the game. It is a key thing for Sunday," said the county full-back.

The veterans in the Gaoth Dobhair side waited 12 years to get back to a county final and they know the importance of the event.

"I suppose the confidence we got from winning last year and then going on to win Ulster. I suppose that's the standard you set for yourself then. Anything less than getting to the final would have been seen as a failure.

"But when you get to a final, it takes on a world of its own. Our goal was getting to the final this year, so we know it is going to be a tough task.

"Form can go out the window. Our form hasn't been great this year; it has been patchy all year. We've been solid enough in the championship but we just haven't set the world alight.

"We had a good solid performance against Kilcar but there was very little in that game when we watched it back. We got the goals and they didn't; we didn't let them in for goals and we got the goals at the other end and there was very little in it really."

The Gaoth Dobhair men had Kilcar in their sights from a long way out. "They were the favourites going into it and were flying all year and we were just stuttering along. We kinda knew all year that we would be playing Kilcar at some time, so we always had them in the back of the head.

"They had a good base. They didn't play that bad against us either. The times of the goals, particularly (made the difference). The one after half-time was a real boost to us.

"It was a great finish for Cass (for the third goal). It might have been a bit fortunate to drop short but these balls do drop and you have to have the sticky hands to take it and then to finish it in the one go; it was a good goal."

However, he knows that his window for county finals is getting narrower all the time. "A couple of years ago if we had been offered one more championship, you would have taken the hand off. The way we were going, we were not performing and underachieving.

"But after you get one last year, you have a short timeframe there."

For McGee, it is great to be injury free and to be able to enjoy football after a frustrating end to the county scene in the Super 8s.

"Going back after the Corofin game (in February) I had a good run at training with the county. Compared to last year, I had a lot of breakdowns with different things every few weeks. In fairness I was in great form this year, training every night. But then it was unfortunate, before the Kerry game I pulled the quad. I just ran out of time after that for the last two games.

"But up to that I had a good clean run at training and it really does stand to you now."

But then disaster struck for the Donegal squad on a Wednesday night in Ballybofey at county training.

"I came through the first game okay but it was the same night as Eoghan Bán (Gallagher) got injured. Just after Eoghan Bán I was going out for a ball and I just felt the quad pop. I tried everything to get back for both games. But I was just rushing it then and had a wee setback and I just didn't have the time.

"The quad injury probably needs four to six weeks," he says.

The break before the club championship allowed the injury to heal.

"We got back and played a game before the championship and you felt fresh and having that base of training at county stands to you," said McGee, who said you could see that with other county players."

When put to him that he looked particularly sharp against Kilcar, he said he needed to be. "I felt good but you need to be at your best if you are picking up Patrick (McBrearty). I suppose he got a few scores, but I enjoyed it. I suppose we are well used to each other; we would know each other inside out."

Now on Sunday he will be set another poser as Naomh Conaill possess some big men which they employ at the edge of the square - McGee territory.

"They are big, big men, Gallagher, McGuinness and McLoone goes in some times. They are all big, physical men and they have been playing that tactic since early on in the league. It seems to be working well for them and Eoghan McGettigan seems to be working off them.

"We will get down to training this week and the manager will speak to us about our roles, maybe more Thursday night. Getting the match-ups is key now in today's game."

When asked about the performance in the semi-final of his teammate Odhrán Mac Niallais, McGee comes alive.

"I suppose that day against Bundoran, he just turned it on. His workrate was really, really high against Kilcar and once his workrate is that high, his talent just really shines through. There are not many like him with that talent."

Does he know of any player who can compare to Mac Niallais in raw talent. "Not really. He is up there, just in terms of ability. I think everybody knows the ability he has and it would be nice for him to commit to the county. I'm sure Declan (Bonner) is doing everything he can to get him back. We will just see how the championship goes first, but I'm sure Declan will be sitting down with him to try and get him committed because it would be a real boost."

McGee is happy with the make-up of the present Gaoth Dobhair team. "I think there is a good mix. Myself, Eamon, Big Dan (McBride), Christopher Sweeney, Ginger (Christopher McFadden); we all won an U-21 championship in 2005 and we went on to win the senior the following year.

"We thought we were going to win every year, but that team never pushed on. It is the same with this crop, they have won an U-21 and have now won a senior.

"I'm sure they (the present young group) are very aware of that. We have spoken about it; the window is very short. This team mightn't be here next year. Boys could go away working or emigration with the situation around Gaoth Dobhair; we could have two or three retirements on top of that.

"Every day you go out now you have to make the most of it because this group might not be together again."

McGee pays tribute to Naomh Conaill for their longevity. "It's great credit to them. They always seem to find a way to get to finals or semis. This is their third final in-a-row. That is consistent and they will be really confident too.

"They will have watched videos of us all year and will be saying we can get at these boys."

And McGee expects it to be closer than last year.