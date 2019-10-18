Ethan O’Donnell has the war wounds from battle and is ready for county final

One senior championship winners’ medal from three final appearances, a broken leg and a dislocated shoulder and he is still in his early 20s.

That best describes the career so far of Naomh Conaill flying wing-back Ethan O’Donnell and he is only 22.

He has been part of four finals in all. “2015 was my first final and we won that but unfortunately we have lost the last two. I was in the squad in 2012 but did not play,” explained the former county minor and U-21 and member of the senior squad.

“I have been unfortunate with injuries over the last few years. I broke my leg in 2016 and I dislocated my shoulder last year so this year is the first year I’ve had a good run at the championship and I’m enjoying it.”

Better known as a midfielder or as a forward as he came up through the underage ranks, Ethan has slotted into wing-back and the number 7 shirt with consummate ease in this campaign.

“It is my first time to play in the defence for the club but I played in the half-back line for the county minors in my last year in minor. I was on the left wing and Dáire Ó Baoill was on the other wing.

“It is fairly new to me. But it suits my game because I like to run at teams.”

He is also enjoying this year’s championship and really likes the games coming thick and fast as opposed to playing a game and then having to wait weeks for the next game.

“The current format is much better and it is nice also to get a two week break between the semi-final and final.”

Ethan has also been greatly impressed by the injection of a number of young players into the team and he does feel Naomh Conaill are a better team as a result.

“The likes of Charles McGuinness, who has played for the reserves the last few years, has come in and added a whole new option for us at full-forward.

“Eoghan McGettigan, this is the first season he is fully fit after a number of injuries last year and the year before and we see the impact he is making.

“It is nice to see new players coming into the team and there is a load of young lads on the reserve team who will be brought into the team in the next few years.

“We saw young Nathan Byrne come on and he caught a ball that probably won the game again St Eunans.”

Midfielder Kieran Gallagher is another young player that has impressed.

“Kieran is a big man, he is 6’2’’ and is a handful. He is a proper athlete. He can run, he can kick a score.”

While Ethan feels Naomh Conaill are a better side than last year, he also believes Gaoth Dobhair are an improved side too.

“We would like to think we have made up some ground on them. But they are better than they were last year after kicking on and winning Ulster and giving Corofin a right good game in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“They are strong all over the field. But it is a game of football and no one knows what can happen on the day.”