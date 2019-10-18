MacCumhaill Park is only place to be on county final day - Ciaran Thompson

There is only one place to be on Donegal county final day as far as Naomh Conaill captain Ciaran Thompson is concerned.

MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey is the place and lining out in the blue and white of Naomh Conaill in pursuit of the Dr Maguire Cup, the most coveted trophy in Donegal sport.

“It is the biggest day in the club year in the county and the place to be,” said Ciaran Thompson, one of two Thompson brothers who will line out in Sunday’s showdown with Gaoth Dobhair.

“We have been privileged to be in a number of finals and I know we lost a few but we were playing against top class opposition in each of those finals we lost.”

Gaoth Dobhair, Sunday’s final opponents, are one of those. Gaoth Dobhair defeated Naomh Conaill last year while Kilcar were their conquerors in 2017.

“Gaoth Dobhair have been phenomenal in the last year. They won the Donegal and Ulster championship and they are going to be serious opposition.

“They were hugely impressive in their semi-final against Kilcar. They never looked like losing that game and they really stepped it up on the day and they looked really impressive.”

Ciaran Thompson is one of three Naomh Conaill men in the current Donegal squad. Leo McLoone and Eoghan McGettigan are the others.

The trio only returned to the club following Donegal’s disappointing Super 8s Championship defeat by Mayo.

“It is never easy coming back into the club after suffering a defeat in the championship,” says the Naomh Conaill skipper.

“But the club is where you started and you love getting back playing with the club but the Mayo defeat was hard to take.

“But once you get the head down and back playing games you begin to refocus again. It was definitely a good way to get over the Mayo loss.

“It was good to play a few league games before the championship.”

He may have been away on county duty but the team captain did not miss many club games.

And as he watched on from the sidelines the was highly impressed with the way the team performed and how the new lads had slotted into the team.

“They had a very good league, just a few mishaps, like against MacCumhaills.

“But overall they had a good league and a number of young players like Charlie McGuinness were blooded into the team and had a brilliant league which helped him going into the championship,

“Big Nathan Byrne is a serious talent. He has been unbelievable in training in the last few weeks. He has really come into his own in this championship.

“It was good to see the likes of Kieran Gallagher pushing it on. He is brilliant. He is up in Belfast at the minute and is putting in a huge effort and all those lads have really pushed the team this season.”

It is for this reason the Naomh Conaill skipper feels the blue and white are an improved team. They have a stronger squad and are playing a more attacking style of football.

But he also admits they are massive underdogs. Gaoth Dobhair are a phenomenal side.

“They are Donegal and Ulster champions for a reason but we are going to give it our best shot and see how it goes.”