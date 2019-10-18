Naomh Conaill need to stay in touch to have chance says Paddy McGrath

In ancient Rome, Ardara and Donegal’s hardy Paddy McGrath would have been a dark-eyed centurion, a gladiator who always grew tall in the heat of battle.

He was always teak tough, relaxed and eloquent and is once again out with serious leg injury.

But he can still give a considered opinion on who will prevail in the big county final showdown between his neighbours Naomh Conaill and reigning Ulster and Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair.

On Glenties he says they have a “serious record”.

“They have been in four finals in five years and that is hugely impressive alone.

“And they have been in seven of the last eleven and they have not had the success that they feel they probably deserve.

“But that will be a big factor driving them on.”

He added: “In the past they did not have too many big men, but now they have the likes of Ciaran Thompson, Kieran Gallagher, Charles McGuinness and Nathan Byrne to go along with Leo McLoone and Anthony Thompson.

“So they now have serious aerial power which may not have been there to quite the same extent in the past.

“They also have great finishers like Eoghan McGettigan who is on the county senior squad and is an impressive talent”.

But of course, the main man is still Leo McLoone and the big question is who will Gaoth Dobhair detail to mark him.

It all depends on where he plays as Neil McGee, Dáire Ó Baoill or Kieran Gillespie all could be detailed to pick him up or even the proven man marker that is Odhrán McFadden Ferry.

Either way McLoone is a huge part of Glenties.

“If Glenties can get to within a point or two of Gaoth Dobhair near the end that is where they would want to be and they would definitely fancy their chances.”

He added: “But Charles McGuinness is also going well or them.

“He missed a few frees against St Eunan’s that he would not want to miss against Gaoth Dobhair.

“Watching Glenties against St Eunan’s, I thought they were much more than one point winners.

“That goal in the second half brought Eunan’s back into it and they actually went in front, but I thought Glenties really dominated that game throughout despite the final scoreline.

“And they have a great bench with the likes of Dermot Molloy coming off the bench which is a measure of their strength.

“Glenties are well able to vary their game as they can kick it and they can play a running game as well and they have big men like Charles McGuinness and Kieran Gallagher to aim at inside.

“So they can mix it up as well and Brendan McDyer is also a great finisher for them”.

Despite these obvious attributes, Gaoth Dobhair are still favourites to retain the title.

“They are my favourites as well, but it will not be as easy as some people think.

“Gaoth Dobhair were very impressive against Kilcar the last day.

“They showed all their experience and their younger players showed a lot of composure on the ball and of course Kevin Cassidy took the vital goal very well.

“They are a very well balanced side and have quality players all over the field.

“And they are going to have the quality defenders to mark the Glenties forwards”.

So there will be some big battles?

“Neil McGee could be picking up Charles McGuinness or Kieran Gallagher or even Leo McLoone depending where he is playing.

“There will be some great battles and Kevin Cassidy could have a titanic one with AJ Gallagher.

“Cass is coming into form at the right time and it is a credit to him for being the age that he is and in the condition that he is as well.

“He is very hungry and is so physical as well and can win possession and has so many good players around him.

“And when you add in the creative qualities of Odhrán MacNiallais and Eamon McGee you see just how potent a force they really are.

He added: “They have some great runners as well like Michael Carroll, Cian Mulligan, Dáire Ó Baoill and Naoise Ó Baoill and that is why so many people are making them favourites”.

So will they have the legs on Glenties?

“I think that Gaoth Dobhair will run it more or it could be tactical as both have good long range kickers in Odhrán MacNiallais and Ciaran Thompson.

“It should be a great battle.

“I think it is going to be tight and I would not write off Glenties, but it should be Gaoth Dobhair.

“But if Glenties are within a few points of Gaoth Dobhair near the end then we could have an upset.

“Otherwise I think Gaoth Dobhair will edge it," says McGrath.