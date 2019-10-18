St Eunans strongly fancied for another Reserve title against Kilcar

It is Kilcar’s reserves and not the seniors that are flying the club colours in Sunday’s Michael Murphy Senior Reserve Championship final in MacCumhaill Park.

The team has a three man management team of club chairman John Carr, Patrick McShane and Neilly Byrne and Pauric Sweeney is the team captain.

Sweeney and Gerard McBrearty are the only survivors from the last Senior Reserve winning team. That was in 2011, a team that included Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Matthew McClean.

"We didn't think at the start of the year we would be in a Reserve county final. It's just great now to be flying the flag for the club,”said the captain.

"It's unbelievable. At the start of the year we would have been well down the pecking order.”

Kilcar topped their group in the group stages with wins over Termon, Bundoran and Malin.

And they maintained the winning run with a four point quarter-final win over Glenswilly before overcoming a fancied Naomh Conaill in the semi-final. The won that game 2-10 to 2-9.

“Glenties were the hot favourites but our boys dug deep and played well, especially the younger players.”

Owen Cormac, Dylan O’Gara and Shane Gillespie are the young players and are the real driving force this year in the team. Captain Sweeney and Gerard McBrearty (captain in 2011) bring a wealth of championship experience to the team. (McBrearty has been toiling with the club since 1997).

The final is a repeat of last years semi-final won well by St Eunans on their way to winning the championship outright.

The O’Donnell Park club are the benchmark when it comes to the Senior Reserve Championship.

They are managed by Mick Martin, a senior championship winner with the club. Manager Martin can call on senior players Lee McMonagle, Jordan O’Dowd, Michael Miller and Conor O’Donnell (junior), who all featured regularly with the seniors in this season’s league.

McMonagle scored the winning goal in the 2012 senior final. He is happy with preparations and the way the season has gone so far.

“We have been training with the seniors all year, and the training has been good,” he said.

“We have a very young team. I'm the third oldest in the team at 25, and that probably shows how young the team are.

And though St Eunans are a young side with most of the starting 15 having played in and won underage and minor championships.

“They may be young in age, but they are experienced in the heads, and their feet are well planted.”

They may be underdogs but Kilcar are in the final on merit and all Kilcar followers will be hoping Pauric Sweeney and company will find the character and spirt that saw them put Naomh Conaill to the sword last time out.

"Every man is enjoying it and really looking forward to the final ," said Sweeney, who admitted his side were the underdogs.

But he also insisted anything can happen on the day.

“We will go out and play football and I know Eunans are a good footballing team and sure we will see what happens.”