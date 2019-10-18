DONAL REID COLUMN: Gaoth Dobhair are back in the groove at the right time

St. Nauls GAA club have suffered a few defeats in Intermediate Donegal club finals in recent years and last Sunday, the Mountcharles men got their just rewards when they defeated a gallant Cloughaneely team in this year’s Intermediate final.

Cloughaneely beat title favourites Aodh Ruadh last Wednesday evening in the semi-final replay and one must feel for the lads from Falcarragh having to play three games in a week.

Full-time professional soccer players wouldn’t be asked to play so many games in such a short period. This can’t take away from St. Nauls’ victory though, who thoroughly deserved their title. I’m particularly pleased for St. Naul’s captain Stephen Griffin, who has toiled down the years through thick and thin for his club. Stephen is a true gentleman and I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to him, to his teammates and to the St. Nauls club.

As expected, Buncrana won the Junior championship title but their opponents Letterkenny Gaels made them fight all the way for the victory. Credit must be given to both teams who provided a highly entertaining game with great quality football.

Gaelic football in Inishowen hasn’t been in the best of shape in recent times with some of the clubs being hit hard by emigration. Indeed, many clubs all over Donegal have lost players which is a sad fact in today’s austere economic climate. Like St. Nauls, Buncrana will now go into Ulster where they will try to push on and bring even more success to the county. I would like to wish both teams every success in their endeavours.

The eagerly awaited heavy-weight contest between reigning Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair and third successive finalists Naomh Conaill takes place this Sunday. Predicting winners is a dicey preoccupation. However, one must come off the fence and try to give an educated opinion of how this game may pan out.

To be perfectly honest, it’s hard to see past Gaoth Dobhair, given their performance against Kilcar and the fact that their team is so finely balanced with inter-county and former inter-county players in almost every position on the pitch.

Gaoth Dobhair have a great mix of strong and fast players and are very disciplined in everything that they do. Also, they have the advantage of going all the way in Ulster last season and this type of experience is priceless. Indeed, one would not have given much for their chances when Bundoran gave them the fright of their lives when the seasiders took that particular game into extra time. It was in this period of extra time that Gaoth Dobhair kick started their season. They blew away the Bundoran men in this period. Since then they haven’t looked back.

If predicting outcomes of games is dangerous, so too is to write off Naomh Conaill. The Glenties men will be hurting after losing two consecutive finals. Like Gaoth Dobhair, they have a very accomplished team who have talent and physicality in abundance. They will have studied their opponents meticulously and will relish the challenge of going into this game as underdogs.

I mentioned Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhrán Mac Niallais last week in terms of class. I believe that Naomh Conaill’s Ciaran Thompson is emerging as another class act. Playing inter-county senior football for Donegal has really shaped Thompson into a stand-out talent. Glenties will realise that goals paved the way for Gaoth Dobhair’s victory over Kilcar in the semi-final and will be very aware of the threat that Kevin Cassidy poses.

Losing finals certainly can have very positive effects on players in the long run and I feel that Naomh Conaill’s recent final defeats may prove very beneficial on Sunday. I expect a close and cagey affair. Naomh Conaill have proven in recent years that they are a great team and to reach a third successive final is a magnificent achievement. To the players, this will count for little if they don’t win the game.

Like Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill have a wonderful blend of experience and youth and are strong in all departments. Up until recently, Gaoth Dobhair were finding it difficult to rediscover their form of last season. They are certainly back in the groove now. They get my nod by virtue of the fact that they are the current Ulster club champions. Glenties will certainly not lie down and hand the title to them. Like the rest of the county, I’m looking forward to a great contest between two great teams.

Meanwhile, I read a story from ‘The Sun’ last week which gave me and other banjaxed and ‘out to pasture’ former players a bit of hope. An article with the heading ‘STILL KICKING Former Dublin GAA ace Mick Kissane insists “don’t ever give up kicking” a football as the legend plays Naomh Mearnóg match aged 78’ caught my attention.

If I was to take Mick Kissane’s advice, I retired from club football 40 years too early. Kissane, aged 78, still plays junior club football for his club in Division 11 North in Dublin. I was telling a close football friend of mine that I was thinking of going to get a health check from my doctor and start playing again. He said that I should seriously consider what I was contemplating and told me to go to a psychiatrist instead. Perhaps he’s right.

Until next week, keep the faith!