MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Gaoth Dobhair will have to be at their best

Gaoth Dobhair, reigning Donegal and Ulster club champions; Naomh Conail, beaten finalists in the last two county finals should make for a great county final on Sunday.

Both sides have a great balance of youth and experience, both sides with players who have played at the highest levels and two sides who are hungry for more.

In the past many county finals have been written up and then they have fallen flat. Players, even the most experienced, can get caught up in the hype; it can take over what exactly the whole thing is about.

Everybody within a club gets pulled in, it’s natural for all to enjoy the build up and talk of what winning would be like and what it will mean for everyone in the parish, but for the players they have to go down a different road; they have a job to do and while it’s important to enjoy the occasion, the most important thing about playing in a final is winning it.

The Gaoth Dobhair players, management and supporters know all about it after last year’s great run. In the back of their minds they will have greater expectations this year; they will want that bit more. They should know how to handle that hype and will know exactly what game plan will be required to beat Naomh Conaill for a second year running.

Naomh Conaill will have come into this week trying to rid themselves of the negativity of the last two county final defeats. They received a lot of criticism after both finals in the way they set out their stall; their over reliance on a very defensive strategy and how it came unstuck when both Gaoth Dobhair (and Kilcar in the 2017 final) took commanding leads.

Of course, this is the problem with that over defensive game plan. If you go too far behind, how do you change both the personnel and the mentality to go to an all-out attack plan.

I have no doubt the Naomh Conaill management and players have addressed this problem. In the games I watched them play this year, their play was less restrictive; they kicked the ball more; they used a number of target men inside but yet moved the ball quickly through the hands with plenty of players in support.

They seem to have added that element to their game that’s required to make that next step to another level where they are not just competing in a county final but being in a place where they believe that winning it is possible.

It means not getting too caught up in getting detailed accounts of the opposition, or analysing every possible scenario throughout a game; yes you get your match ups right, you get your kick-out strategy sorted and decide on how you deal with the opposition's kick out. After that you have to play your game at your pace.

The team that decides that is usually the team that lifts the silverware at the end. If Naomh Conaill are to break their recent trend, they need to be the team that sets the pace; they need to bring the intensity and enforce their strategy on the game. Not allowing Gaoth Dobhair to implement their game plan gives them the advantage, something they have not done in the last two county finals.

Gaoth Dobhair, on the other hand, will certainly do that; they will do whatever it takes to make Naomh Conaill do the chasing. They have been a long time without success, for such a club with their history. It’s not acceptable that they are not in the running, year after year. They will also be aware that the good sides, even the great sides, put together back-to-back championships.

Gaoth Dobhair have such an array of talent and quality in their side it’s hard to see where Naomh Conaill can get at them, but everything is possible and Naomh Conaill have a lot of quality players themselves. They also have the hurt of the last few years and that might just hold the key.

The Glenties lads will have to decide early on, if they are to overturn the results of the last two year, they will have to get into the faces of Gaoth Dobhair, tackle in numbers, giving no space or time on the ball and at all times competing for every ball. From the moment the ball is throw in until the final whistle is blown, they can’t afford to stop and at the same time they have to have huge discipline in the tackle, and have to show the composure in front of goal that has let them down in recent years.

Gaoth Dobhair have timed their run, they have come good at just the right time with a lot of players showing real form, but they have to match the hunger they showed last year, show the same appetite and workrate that was the core ethos of their brilliant run last year.

If they drop those standards, Naomh Conaill are certainly a team that can ask them questions. Hopefully this year’s final will live up to its billing and both sides attack it as if it was their last.

Gaoth Dobhair to win it, but if they are not at their very best and Naomh Conaill get the negativity of the last few years out of their system and play to their potential, they might just get their reward.