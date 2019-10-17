THE SPORTING DIARY: A county final to savour - Can Naomh Conaill close gap?

The closer we get to the Donegal county final the more I feel that it will be much closer than is being anticipated.

Our Democrat Jury has gone 12-0 in favour of Gaoth Dobhair. That is the opinion of players from the top clubs all around the county. Are Gaoth Dobhair that far ahead of the other clubs in Donegal?

The Magheragallon men are odds on favourites to do the two in-a-row. You will get 7/4 or maybe even 2/1 against Naomh Conaill, who have a new-look team this year - a team who have the hurt of having lost two finals driving them on.

Naomh Conaill lost out on final day in the last two years because their game plan was based on suppressing the opposition; they were just too defensive and paid a price as a result.

It could have been down to the personnel available; that has changed this year with the introduction of big Charles McGuinness; the improved form of Eoghan McGettigan and possibly a change in mind-set. There hasn't been much noise coming from their camp, but their record in championship football over the past 15 seasons stands up under any scrutiny.

In his interview with the Democrat this week, Gaoth Dobhair's Neil McGee has played down the performance of his team in defeating Kilcar. Maybe he has a point. Remember they scored just 11 times but what was important was that three of those were goals.

They got through the Kilcar defence very easy for the first goal and then hit their second from the second half throw-in. Can you imagine the Naomh Conaill defence giving up those scores?

Make no mistake about it, this will be a real battle, both on and off the field.

Neil McGee, in his comments this week, puts a lot of emphasis on discipline - and he doesn't just mean avoiding yellow, black and red cards; he is talking about giving away soft frees which could decide the outcome.

When it came down the wire in the Naomh Conaill v St Eunans semi-final it was Leo McLoone who showed the craft to draw the winning free.

The match-ups will also be vital in deciding the outcome. Naomh Conaill have a range of full-forwards and they all carry an aerial threat. Charles McGuinness has been a regular there but Kieran Gallagher has the ability to pluck balls from the air. And wouldn't it be a spectacle to see Leo McLoone and Neil McGee to go at it like the deer in the Phoenix Park at present in their rutting season.

Could we see young guns Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Eoghan McGettigan getting to know each other. McFadden Ferry was struggling with injury in the early part of the championship, but was back to his best against Kilcar, while McGettigan has matured greatly this year to give Naomh Conaill an attacking focal point that they have missed in the last few years.

Naomh Conaill have to deal with the attacking threat posed by Kevin Cassidy and Cian Mulligan; finding solutions will be vital. They will not allow Dáire Ó Baoill the same freedom he had against Kilcar, but stopping his powerful runs will not be easy.

Equally Gaoth Dobhair will have to be aware of the runs of the Naomh Conaill half-back line. Eoin Waide is very experienced while Ethan O'Donnell on the other side has found a rich vein of form this year after a few years struggling with injury. And you can always rely on Anthony Thompson to get at least one score from centre-half-back.

In order to prevail Naomh Conaill are going to have to match, if not better, Gaoth Dobhair at midfield, and also deny possession to Odhrán Mac Niallais, because when he plays well, Gaoth Dobhair normally prevail.

Michael Carroll and Eamon McGee give Gaoth Dobhair a strong platform, but Ciaran Thompson looked really sharp in the semi-final against St Eunans, and on his day, can field ball with anyone. And when the going gets tough, Naomh Conaill can throw in young Nathan Byrne to add to their aerial power.

It just all adds up to a fascinating battle. The long range weather forecast for Sunday seems to be quite good, which will add to the occasion.

St Eunans will be very short odds to win the curtain-raiser, the Reserve Championship (or Senior B as it is now termed).

County final day is special and hopefully it will be another contest to savour. Popular opinion is going the way of Gaoth Dobhair and while I won't disagree, I still think it could be a lot closer than the majority think.

Fantastic Intermediate Championship

The Intermediate Championship, one of the best ever championships in the county, was hastily concluded on Sunday last with St Nauls celebrating at the end after overcoming a gallant Cloughaneely side.

The hurt of losing eight finals in nine appearances before Sunday shone through in interviews afterwards. Their scoring hero, Daniel Brennan, summed it up with the word 'relief'. The older players had lost three, some two while the younger brigade had also lost finals at minor and U-21 in the last few years.

Under the cool management of Barry Meehan, who despite his youthful looks, has been on the line at the very top with St Eunans, and this was key to St Nauls success. He has got a tune out of St Nauls, and they might not like me saying this, but they would not have been the easiest to get pulling together in the past.

It helped that there is a new bunch of mostly young footballers there now, all willing to learn. It is very satisfying when you produce a performance in a county final and St Nauls did that on Sunday.

They were made fight all the way and they can thank full-back and county panellist Brendan McCole for a wonderful save on the line when Cloughaneely were having their best period in the second half.

Indeed, it was when Cloughaneely went a point in front that St Nauls showed their true worth.

It was fitting that Stephen Griffin was captain of the side as he has been there for a good deal of the hurt - it was his fifth final.

While congratulating St Nauls, it was hard not to think of the trials and tribulations which Cloughaneely were put through to reach the final. Playing a third game in eight days, one of them having gone to extra-time, just shows how club football has been squeezed in the modern game.

Plenty has been said about the scheduling and one can only hope that lessons can be learned.

It was interesting to read in the Cloughaneely club notes this week their appreciation to a number of businesses who covered the cost of having players take time off work to play two games (one on a Monday and one just over a week later on a Wednesday).

The Cloughaneely club have carried themselves with dignity throughout what has been a difficult time. l'm loathe to use the word fiasco, but forcing Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh to play a midweek replay when there was ample time available, should not have happened.

It is a pity that the championship ended in this manner as it was one of the most competitive and exciting championships for years. As St Nauls manager, Barry Meehan, pointed out in many interviews throughout the year, there was very little between a large number of teams, which left it competitive from start to finish.