DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA clubs around the county

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 10/10: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,4,12,15,18. The 3 x €50 winners were Jim Quinn, Kilkeel, Co Down; Eileen Fitzpatrick, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan; Gabriel Slane, Bundoran. week's jackpot will be €3900.

Underage: U10 training is on Wed at 6pm. Their final competitive action of the year will take place on Saturday Oct 19th when they make the short journey to Ballyshannon to take part in the Michael Shannon Tournament. Transport details for Saturday will be given to the children at training.

The AGM of Bord na nOg took place on Wednesday last were many topics were discussed in what was a another very busy year for our underage teams. Chairman James Keaney thanked everyone who contributed throughout the season. The following Officer board was elected for 2020: Chairman James Keaney; Secretary Geraldine Foy; Treasurer Darragh Hoey; PRO Noel Carr.

Bord na nOg Social: Here's a date to save for your diary. The Annual Realt na Mara Bord na nOg Underage Social night will take place this year on Fri November 1st in McGarrigles. Music on the night will be provided by Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie band and various other local artists. Tickets are €10

Ladies: Best of luck to our U13s who travel to Termon next Saturday Oct 19th to take on the home side in the Co semi-final. Throw in is at 11am.

Our U21s will host Letterkenny Gaels in the first round of this year’s Donegal U21 B Championship next Saturday at 1pm in Gaelic Park. Training continues on Tues and Thurs at 7pm.

St. Michael’s

Our under 21s get their campaign underway on this Saturday 19th October at The Bridge with the throw in at 3pm.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Bridget Sweeney Magheramena, the €75 was won by Grace Coll Chapel Road Dunfanaghy.

This month’s 50 Club winners were: €65 Ann Hewitson Kildarragh, €35 Kathleen Langan Cashelmore and €25 Mary Houghtan Massinass Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1.6,11,12,13,19. The Match 5 Winners were Ryan Langan Ards and Alec McKemey Purt Dunfanaghy. This week’s Jackpot will be €5600.

Minor Board - U6s had a challenge match against Cloughaneely on Friday evening last at the bridge. Training continues on Friday evenings at Wild Alantic Camp 5.45 and at the bridge on Sunday mornings at 11. €2 each please.

U10 and U11s on Saturday at the Bridge against Downings and Buncrana, starting at 3pm.

Our U-13 girls got to the top of their league on Saturday last, an amazing journey for them so far. We await the date of our next game.

Our Minors have their game on Sunday morning at 11am in Letterkenny against Letterkenny Gaels.

Aodh Ruadh

Utter heartbreak in Convoy for Aodh Ruadh in the IFC semi-final replay against Cloich Cheann Fhaola last Wednesday night. Shane McGrath looked like he had clinched it with a fisted point three minutes into second half added time, only for the Gaeltacht men to race the ball up the other end put it in the back of the net. This marks the end of the season for our seniors and so thank managers Barry Ward and Philip O'Reilly and the back room of Gregory Sweeney, Ronan Matthews, Leona Burke and Brian McGuinness for the huge amount of work they put into the team this year. Thanks to the players also for giving us a lot of high points in the year, even if they didn't necessarily get the rewards their efforts might have merited.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh minors put several years of hurt behind them to record one of the club's biggest wins this season defeating St Eunans in the county sem-final. The county final against Moville is expected to take place this Sunday.

The under 13 girls season ended with a 0-4 to 0-13 defeat to Ardara in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday afternoon.

Club Mass: There will be a special Mass in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday at 5pm to mark the 25th anniversary of 1994 county championship victory. This Mass will also celebrated in memory of all deceased members of the club.

Scór na nÓg: We are looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór na nÓg this year. Donegal semi-final will be held this year on Sunday 10th November in the Bluestack Centre in Drimarone. The deadline for entries is 22nd October, so if anyone’s interested or has any queries, you can contact Eamonn Martin Maguire at eamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

Maintenance works: After October 26th and with all competitions completed, maintenance work will commence on all of our playing fields which have carried a huge volume of games and coaching activity over the past 10 months.

Diary update: County star Stephen McMenamin has been revealed as our special guest for the underage football awards evening on Saturday, 26th October, in the Abbey Centre. The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Friday 1st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The annual Aodh Ruadh Christmas Quiz takes place in Dicey Reilly's on Friday, 27th December.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,500. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 6, 11, 12 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to Antonia Kerrigan, Grace Meade, Patricia Heraty, Sean O'Mahoney, and Kathleen Lawless. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €8,600 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

St Nauls

Our Minor ladies unfortunately suffered defeat in their Division 1 County Semi Final yesterday in Moville. Well done to our players and management for their valiant efforts

Our U13s are at home on Saturday in their County semi-final against Downings at 11.00am and

Seniors: It has been an historic occasion this weekend with our senior men taking the Intermediate championship with a 1-10 to 0-10 point victory over Cloughaneely. We are so proud of the determination and skill of our panel of players and their management team of Barry Meehan, Brendan Mc Gready and the support of Eamonn and Caroline Kelly. Our thanks to our sponsors kelly’s Toyota and our kit supporters marinas and Rose Agri; our thanks to Brendan Gallagher for the use of his lorry, Peter Campbell for the catering; Michael Rose Bus Hire and the Ardaghey pipe band. To our supporters at home and abroad a sincere thank you

We now look forward to Sunday November 3rd at 2.30 in Belfast when we meet the Antrim champions.

There will be a club meeting at 9 pm on Monday October 21 st in the clubhouse.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,150. The winning Numbers were 3, 4, 5, 10, & 12. The €25 winners Aonna Gallagher, Patrick Sweeney, E.V. Sweeney and Paul Cleary and the on-line winners were Eoin McFadden and Jennifer Harron. The next draw will take place in The Bay Bush Bar on Oct21st . Our U21 team are training and will be playing their first fixture away to Naomh Colmcille on Oct 20th at 1pm.

Our AGM will take place on November 23rd at 7pm.

Our U13 team are in the county final on Saturday, after a fabulous win over Gaoth Dobhair last Saturday in Burt. Venue and time tbc.

Killybegs

Minor Board Social Night: Mr & Mrs 2019, Saturday 16th November in the Harbour Bar. A great night not to be missed. More details to follow.

Fixtures: Under 21s Championship A, away v St Michael's, Saturday 19th October 3:00pm

Minor Girls Championship semi-final: The girls were very unlucky in their defeat v Milford last Sunday losing by the narrowest of margins, pone point, after extra time. They played a great game and can be very proud of themselves. Well done to al involved. Killybegs 3-14, Milford 6-6

Minor Boys: Killybegs 0-10, Naomh Conaill 2-9

Kilotto: Killoto numbers 1,7,28,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot 1,750.

No match 3 next match 3@ €120.00 if jackpot not won

Bingo: Monday 21st October 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot @ €5.600 on 45 numbers.

St Marys, Convoy

Club lotto 8-10-19. One person with 3 Counties AM, GY, LD & OY. Barry Thanks to all who have helped out over the past few weeks as we hosted games

St Mary's Health & Well Being Committee in conjunction with Irish Heart Foundation are running the Hands for Life programme on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

Hands for Life: Community CPR Training is an Irish Heart Foundation programme, supported by Abbott and ESB Networks, providing FREE CPR training in communities across Ireland for adults aged 18 years and over. There will be three times available to attend and only takes one hour to complete. The times are 10am, 11:30am and 1pm. This event is open to club members, their families and friends, any other sporting groups from convoy, raphoe & drumkeen and the general public. This is a free programme but booking is essetial. Booking can be made either by following the link below or by texting 087-7727203, if you wish to book on to this free programme.

Naomh Muire

Ladies: Our ladies made club history yesterday when they march on to the Ulster final. It was a huge day in the banks and after a hard fought extra-time match our ladies made the game there own. We like to thank the management team and the ladies for giving us such a proud and historic day. Roll on the Ulster final on Sunday 27th October, venue to be confirmed. It is hope to run a club bus to the final if there is a demand for it contact 0876684200.

The Rosses Athletic Club held a very successful day in the Banks on Sunday also. We would like to thank any one who helped out in any way during the week or on the day to make this a successful day at the Banks.

Lotto: B'iad 2,7,12,23 Na huimhireacha lotto don seachtain seo. Bhain Niamh Doogan Loughanure and Bridget Cheape, Meenderryowen, next week jackpot is €1700.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate Championship: It’s been a busy couple of weeks of championship football for the club. Our seniors played their semi-final replay against Aodh Ruadh on Wednesday evening last in what was a thrilling encounter. A Cloughaneely goal in the dying seconds of the game secured a 2 point win for the team and a place in the final 4 days later. Sunday was a proud day for the parish as we watched both our senior and reserves take to the field in the Intermediate A & B championship finals. Our reserves brought home silverware after defeating Red Hughs 0-12, 0-9! It wasn’t to be for our resilient senior team who were narrowly defeated by St Nauls 0-10, 1-10.

Our seniors also had a lot of additional sacrifices to make this past couple of weeks with players having to travel from various parts of the country and missing days’ pay in order to fulfil midweek fixtures. We are very proud of the achievements of both teams and their management and we thank them for all their hard work, commitment and dedication all year! Thanks to everyone who came out to support the teams in the finals and for coming out for the reserve teams home-coming on Sunday night. Thanks to the two Cloughaneely bands for leading the march at the homecoming!

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn last week were 6,8,10,11,15,19! No jackpot winner! We had 3 match 5. Congratulations Jack & Jessica McDourall, Frances Gallagher & Eileen McCausland who win €35 each! Our jackpot for the Oct 16th draw is €5,200.

Well done to our u13s who won the county A sem- final at the weekend! Final score CCF 2-11 | Ardara 0-10. Maith sibh uilig. We wish them and the management all the very best in the final. Please keep an eye on the club facebook/twitter pages for fixture details once confirmed!

Thank you: Due to some senior players missing a days pay to fulfil midweek fixtures we had 2 generous donors step up to cover the missed wages for 2 of the players (the club covered the remaining players). One of these donors also sponsored 5 games worth of energy snacks. Kevin and Tommy McFadden who sponsored one weeks worth of energy snacks for the senior/reserve teams. Enda McNicholl, Arena 7 who sponsored a meal for our minor team.

Cill Chartha

Ádh mór ar ár bhfoireann tacaíochta Naomh Adhamhnáin i gcluiche ceannais an chontae Dé Domhnaigh. Good luck to our reserve team who play St Eunan’s in the county final this Sunday at 1:45 in McCumhaill Park all support for the lads greatly appreciated.

Our Under 21s had a hard fought 2-7 to 0-9 win over Glenswilly in the opening match of the championship in Towney on Saturday.

Our Under 14s were defeated by a strong Carndonagh in the league final last Tuesday in Convoy. Commiserations to the lads.

Our minor match against Glenswilly in the league semi-final is now rescheduled for the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Ten Week Draw: Our annual Ten Week Draw commences on Sunday October 27 ticket sellers will be calling door to door locally and you can buy online via the website

Bingo: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 46 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! €150 Patricia O’Gara €140 Michelle Hennigan €80 Roseanne Ellis, Bernard Shovlin €70 Ann Marie Campbell, Bernadette Gallagher, Catherine Johnston, Carmel Gallagher, Mary Dorrian, Oliver Boyle and Mary O’Byrne.

Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 13, 15, 25 agus 28. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Piras, Hugh and Saoirse O’Donnell, Derrylaghan €30 Conor, Helen Lucy and Joey Byrne, Derrylagahn €20 Nuala Ní Dhomhaill, Derrylaghan and Maeve Carr and Michael O’Donnell.

Sympathy: The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the late Andrew Boyle, Uminskin who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Malin

Our senior footballers suffered an agonising defeat in the Senior Championship relegation play off on Saturday evening in Convoy, losing out to Ardara by 2-14 to 3-8. The defeat sees us drop to the Intermediate championship for next season. That brings the curtain down on the season for our seniors and reserves, despite relegation from the senior championship we have plenty to look forward to in the coming seasons.

Our Under 21 boys take on Muff in Connolly Park on Saturday Oct 19th. in their opening game of the competition. Throw in at 1.00

Congratulations to our minors who defeated Milford 4-13 to 1-19 after extra time on Sunday in the Division 2 league semi final. We now await the winners of the Glenswilly/Kilcar clash in the final.

Well done to the Under 11 girls who won the Division 3 Final held in Carndonagh at the weekend. I

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €750. €50 winner was Sinead McKeever, Leitir Culdaff. Next weeks jackpot stands at €800 a

Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November, we the club are calling on all of our young talented members who would like to represent our club. For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490

There will be a Defibrillator training evening for Beginners and people who wish to attend for a Refresher course! Monday 21st October at 7:30, in Malin GAA Clubhouse.

Annual 5K: The rearranged John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km will now take place on Sat Nov 2nd at 1.00.

Congratulations to Buncrana and Urris on winning the Junior A and Junior B championships in O Donnell Park at the weekend.

Robert Emmetts

Lotto numbers 2-11-22-23, No Lotto jackpot winners and one match 3 winner. Next week’s jackpot is €4100.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1640. Bingo every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

National Club Draw: Folks the national club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes.

Our annual Bazaar takes place this year on Sunday 8th December. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Championship Final Day is almost here! The Seniors will meet Fulham Irish in the Final this coming Sunday, October 20th, in McGovern Park, Ruislip. Throw in at 2pm, referee: Gavin Dixon. Please come out and show your support for the lads this weekend as they battle it out to retain their championship title.

Youths: The Youth presentation night was held at the club house last weekend. Well done to everyone involved on organising a very successful night and congratulations to all our underage players on a great season.

Awards received on the night were as following: U6 - Players’ Player: Darragh Grant; Most Improved: Emer Conboy; Manager’s Player: Freddie Ryder

U8 - Player’s’ Player: Eoghan Barrett & Paudie Kelly; Most Improved: Finian Leach; Manager’s Player: Iona Gawley

U10 - Players’ Player: Connie Lavelle; Most Improved: Holly Langan; Manager’s Player: Anabelle Moss

U11 - Players’ Player: Owen Kelly; Most Improved: Dara Noone; Manager’s Player: Ciaran McNevin

U12 Girls - Players’ Player: Bridget McGovern; Most Improved: Orla McLaughlin; Manager’s Player: Erin Creedon

U13 Boys - Players’ Player: Keelan Sweeney; Most Improved: Ryan Patterson; Manager’s Player: Aidan Tarrant

U14 Girls - Players’ Player: Caitlin Jones; Most Improved: Leyla Reynolds; Manager’s Player: Orlaith O’Donnell

U15 Boys - Most Improved: Conor Patterson; Manager’s Player: Johnny Lavelle

Over 14 Girls - Players’ Player: Amy Brown; Most Improved: Demi McDaid; Manager’s Player: Ella O’Connor

A special mention to all our fantastic coaches, mentors and volunteers who dedicate their time week in and out to contribute to the development of all our young players. Thank you all for your commitment!

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. There is still tickets available which can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 7, 12, 16, 19. Lotto draw winners: Mark Hogan, David O’Donnell, Michael McWilliams.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 3 12 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag na daoine seo a leanas. Barra Ó Treartaigh, Gort na Bráid, Seán Ó Buaidhe (Willie) Tullach, Maire Baxter agus Máire Barrett Baile na nGallóglach.Fuair siad €40 an duine. Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn sa Síbín Ceoil agus €6,000 atá sa phota óir.

Calling all the expert referees The club is looking for both ladies and men to go forward. If you have any interest please contact Michael Mc Bride at 086 – 3907732.

A very disappointing end to the football season for na Dúnaibh when they failed to remain at Intermediate level for next season’s championship. They had many golden opportunities to win this match but they failed to take their scores against a very determined Naomh Ultan side. We have a very young side but it’s time for them to start learning. Division 2 football next year will surely help to do that.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 13/10/2019. Numbers: 8, 11, 13, 14, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Brendan Callaghan, Ballylar (Online). Next week’s Jackpot: €8600.

Minor girls to host Convoy on Sunday, 20th at 11 in Portsalon.

U-13 girls face N Padraig, Muff on Saturday, 19th at 11 in Muff.

U10s Parish League: Well done to all the U10’s who took part in the parish league this year. The semi-final between Cork(red) and Kerry(green) had great filtering of the ball through the field as well as plenty of shots from midfield getting over the bar. Incredible skills for 8/9 year olds.

The final was a spectacle for all. The animated crowd brought an extra level to the game. Donegal (orange) found it difficult to play Cork in the first half, but they came out fighting in the second half and pulled them right back, only to lose by one point.

Kerry - Amy Mc Ateer, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Cliodhna Robinson, Erin Carlin, Aishling Duffy, Cillian Gilmore, Conor Callaghan, Ronan Wilson.

Cork - Meave Sweeney, Sinéad Duffy, Kara Friel, Erin Logue, Ronan Gibbons, Dan Martin, Ollie Mc Ateer, Harry Blaney, Christian Gibbons.

Donegal - Grace Begley, Sarah Peoples, Aoibhinn Callaghan, Caoimhe Kerr, Iosaf Mc Ateer, Jack Dunleavy, Oisin Lynch, Rian Jackson.

Youth Matters Conference: Well done to Gaeil Fhánada representatives, Tori Gallagher, Méabh Duffy, Aoife Gibbons, Muireann Ní Mhathúna and Iseult Ní Mhathúna who represented the club alongside children’s officer Mark Dorrian and Health and Wellbeing Officer, Eiméar Gibbons at the Youth Matters Conference in LYIT on Saturday last.

Well done Mark: Comhghairdeas le Marc Ó Dorraidhín, réiteoir sa chluiche ceannais Idirmheánach idir Chloich Cheann Fhaola agus Naomh Náille Dé Domhnaigh seo caite.

Our AGM will take place on Friday, November 15th. Devitt, Méabh Mc Ateer.