Rosses AC mens and womens novice teams take medals in Mullaghderg

Last Sunday represented a massive day for the club as we hosted the Donegal Uneven Ages and Novice Cross Country Championships at Mullaghderg.

We were proud to welcome so many visiting clubs and with the weather on our side the day was very enjoyable. Thanks to all parents for your help today whether it was making sandwiches, looking after our young athletes or marshalling on the course.

Huge thanks also to Naomh Muire for their endless support, Owenie Boyle for allowing us to use a great course and to the local community who helped make this a huge success again. We couldn't do this without your help.

Thanks to Patsy McGonagle FV who was professional as always on commentary and to Neil, Tom and Bernie from the County Board who kept us straight today.

On the field our Women and Mens Novice Teams worked hard and ran even harder to earn team medals in both races. First up were the ladies who showed the strength in their team & how well they know each other as they worked together to make their best effort to win a team medal and that they did.

The scoring team was Sarah Mulholland, starting at the middle of the field and working hard to finish 4th overall. Next in was Donna Boyle, Eileen Harkin and Lorraine Doherty finishing tight together to earn the Rosses silver team medals!

The rest of the team had brilliant runs and the girls are in a strong position heading into the Ulster novice.

In the men’s race, the 3 lap 6K route was a tough shout with many of the team knee deep in marathon training. However, they muted the screams from their legs as they ran strong and steady and came away with bronze team medals.

The scoring team was Fergal McGee, Manus McHugh, Edward Harkin and Michael Logue with strong backing from a large team behind. Well done to you all today.

And in what was a very busy day in Mullaghderg, a special congrats to Naomh Muire ladies on their qualification for the Ulster Final- many of the team are or were Rosses AC athletes- plain to be seen in the athletic ability they displayed on the pitch.

In the Céide Coast Half Marathon 2019 Joanne Trimble had a fantastic run in Co Mayo in what was a scenic, rugged and challenging half marathon over all terrains. Didn’t bother Joanne though as she ran a speedy 1.54.35.

At the Cardiff Cross Challenge Amy Greene proudly represented the Rosses AC and finished an outstanding 17th place in the u17 race at the Cardiff Cross Challenge this morning.

The 4,450m race attracts the cream of the crop and Amy raced against the u20s also. Amy set this as a challenge to herself, a race to test both her mental strength along with the physical.

Amy now looks forward to an educational evening learning more about her sport and how she can safely develop her training and goals at this important age.

Next up is the Ulster Novice and Even Age Championships on October 26th in Belfast, Dublin Marathon October 27th, Nov 3rd Donegal Senior and 4 x 500m relays.

Rosses AC U-11 boys - gold medal winners

Rosses AC U-11 girls - silver medal winners