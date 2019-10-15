DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

The big game in Donegal this weekend is the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure county final on Sunday.

Here is the full list of fixtures for the coming week

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football

Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Cluiche Ceannais), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Football

Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Cluiche Ceannais), Kilcar V St Eunan's 13:45, Ref: Pat Barrett

Under 21 A

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, (Round1), St Michael's V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara 13:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale

Under 21 B

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Termon, (First Round), Termon V Cloughaneely 13:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Gaelic Park, (First Round), Bundoran V Letterkenny Gaels 13:00, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, (First Round), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff 13:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Under 21 C

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Robert Emmets V Naomh Ultan 13:00, Ref: James Callaghan

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Red Hughs V Burt 13:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Carndonagh V Downings 13:00, Ref: Clint Marron

Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 13:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

County u-13 Division One League

Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Final), Cloughaneely V Four Masters 00:00, Ref: TBC

County u-13 Division Two League

Tue, 15 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Semi Final), Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC