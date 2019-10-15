DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
The big game in Donegal this weekend is the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure county final on Sunday.
Here is the full list of fixtures for the coming week
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football
Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Cluiche Ceannais), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 16:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Football
Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Cluiche Ceannais), Kilcar V St Eunan's 13:45, Ref: Pat Barrett
Under 21 A
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, (Round1), St Michael's V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara 13:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale
Under 21 B
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Termon, (First Round), Termon V Cloughaneely 13:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Gaelic Park, (First Round), Bundoran V Letterkenny Gaels 13:00, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Connolly Park, (First Round), Malin V Naomh Pdraig Muff 13:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Under 21 C
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Robert Emmets V Naomh Ultan 13:00, Ref: James Callaghan
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Red Hughs V Burt 13:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Carndonagh V Downings 13:00, Ref: Clint Marron
Sun, 20 Oct, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Ceathrú Ceannais), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 13:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney
County u-13 Division One League
Sat, 19 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Final), Cloughaneely V Four Masters 00:00, Ref: TBC
County u-13 Division Two League
Tue, 15 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Semi Final), Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on