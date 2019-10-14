Another major giantkilling act as Naomh Brid/Pettigo reach U-13 county final

There were two more big wins wins for the Naomh Brid/Pettigo U-13s last week, defeating Naomh Colmcille in the quarter-final on Thursday and Gaoth Dobhair in the semi-final on Saturday

Naomh Bríd/Pettigo 2-12

Gaoth dobhair 2-11

The win over Gaoth Dobhair in the Co Div 2 semi-final was a significant victory in Burt.

Gaoth Dobhair started the stronger and led 1-6 to 0–2 after 12 mins but Naomh Brid/Pettigo lifted the pace and went in at half-time 1-8 to 1-6 ahead.

The second half was really end to end stuff and played in excellent conditions with top quality football on display from both teams.

The Naomh Bríd/Pettigo lads were in front by three points with minutes to go and Gaoth Dobhair tried hard to get the winning goal but Naomh Bríd/Pettigo held on to win by a point.

The final is next fixed for next Saturday against Sean MacCumhaills with venue and time to be confirmed.

Naomh Brid/Pettigo: Tadgh Mc Garrigle; Daithi Moss, Patrick Gormley, Donal Gallagher 0-1; Ronan Maher 0-2, Cale Breslin 2-2, Jamie Anderdon, Eoin Mullaney 0-1, Callum Mc Cafferty 0-4, Oisin Brogan, Eoin Gallagher 0-2, John Britton, Callum Doherty Kennedy, Rossa McGrory, Dylan McGrory, Jack O'Hara, Corey O'Harte, Gavin Maguire.