Donegal senior final to be televised live on TG4 on Sunday next

TG4 have announced their pick of GAA club action for the next two weeks, with 4 county finals in some of the elite counties coming up.

This Sunday there will be live coverage of the Donegal Football Final, where Donegal and Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair put their titles on the line. Naomh Conaill stand in their way and will be hoping to exact revenge after losing out in last year's decider. Afterwards there will be full deferred coverage of the Dublin Hurling Final. Con O'Callaghan will be hoping to add to his sensational year by spearheading Cuala back to the top table. Blanchardstown club St. Brigids have only ever been to the final once, back in 2003, and they are chasing their first ever senior title.

On Sunday the 27th, GAA Beo will be live by the Lee for the Cork Football Final. Perennial king pins Nemo Rangers will be hoping to win a 21st title but they face a tough battle against last year's beaten finalists, divisional side Duhallow, who have not won a title since 1991. That game will be followed by deferred coverage of the Kilkenny Hurling Final. City side James Stephens are aiming for a first win since 2011, and they will face either All Ireland Champions Ballyhale Shamrocks or O'Loughlin Gaels.

GAA Beo will be presented as always by Micheál Ó Domhnaill, commentary by Brian Tyers, and Marcus Ó Buachalla. Micheál Ó Cróinín, Michael Rice, Charlie McGeever and Mark Harte will be among the analysts.

Sunday - October 20

LIVE - Donegal Football Final - Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill - On air @ 3.00pm

DEFERRED - Dublin Hurling Final - Cuala v St. Brigids

Sunday - October 27

LIVE - Cork Football Final - Duhallow v Nemo Rangers - On air @ 3.00pm

DEFERRED - Kilkenny Hurling Final - James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks/O'Loughlin Gaels

All matches will be available on the TG4 Player on www.tg4.ie (Island of Ireland only).

Weekly highlights from various GAA Club matches are broadcast each Monday evening on TG4 at 8pm.