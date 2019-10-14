Historic day for Ladies football as Naomh Muire reach Ulster club final

Ladies football is going through a period of huge growth and all that is good in the game was clear to see at The Banks on Sunday as Naomh Muire made history as they qualified for the Ulster Club Junior Ladies Championship Final.

Naomh Muire 4-11

Con Magees 3-9

(after extra time)

Their reward now is a clash with Tyrone champions Edendork in the Ulster decider on Sunday, October 27th.

In a thrilling contest, played before a crowd of around 1,000, the west Donegal side eventually won by a margin of five points.

But this fine contest against the Antrim opposition took many twists and turns before the final whistle which was greeted with scenes of sheer delight for those supporting the girls in green and white.

The Donegal champions began positively with an early goal from Caroline Sharkey and by half-time they led by 2-7 to 1-1 with Casey McGarvey getting their second goal while the visitors saw the green flag raised after a strike by Laoise McKenna.

But Con Magees showed great spirit in the second half and hauled themselves back into the contest, forcing extra-time after the sides had finished level, 2-9 to 3-6 at the end of normal time.

The goals for the Glenravel girls came from Aimee Traynor and Ellen Hynds.

However the Lower Rosses side stepped things up again in the first period of extra-time and goals from Ailbhe O’Donnell and another one from Sharkey put them on the road to victory.

This was a truly great day for the club, and the local community turned out in force. The numbers were also swelled by the large travelling support and the club shop was certainly busy.

The Keadue Band took part and played Amhrainn na Fhiann.

Meanwhile, the club’s special access viewing area was in full use. Among those in attendance were some residents of the HSE Piermont House in Dungloe.

And staff from the canteen handed over €260 to Roseanne Gallagher’s "Cups for cancer" charity.

Naomh Muire: Marie McCafferty; Eilis O’Reilly, Hannah Gallagher, Caoimhe Boyle; Jade O’Donnell (0-1), Roisin Rodgers, Katie O’DOnnell; Tara O’Donnell (0-2), Sarah Doherty; Saoirse Bonner (0-2), Caroline Sharkey (2-1), Ailbhe O’Donnell (1-2); Amy Hanna (0-1), Kate Gillespie, Casey McGarvey (1-0). Subs: Leah McGarvey for O’Reilly 36, Erika Hanna (0-2) for Gillespie 44, Ciara Kavanagh for Bonner 76.

Con Magees : O Donnelly, E McAleenan, E Dillon, B McKay, B Laverty, C McNeill, C Duffin, M Mulholland, K Laverty capt., C Emerson, E Hynds 1-0, N McKay 0-3 frees, L McKenna 1-0, V Edgar 0-4, 0-2 f, D Donaghy. Subs: A Traynor 1-0 for C Duffin 37, S McDonnell 0-1 for D Donaghy 59, C McAuley for C Emerson 74.

Referee: Kevin Bogle (Tyrone).