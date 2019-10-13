SOCCER
Donegal League: Cappry Rovers and Kerrykeel maintain 100% starts
Disappointment for Kilmacrennan and Castlefinn in Knockalla Caravans Cup
Action from Sunday's game at Emerald Park where Kerrykeel defeated St Catherines
There was disappointment for two Donegal League Premier Division sides who bowed out of the Knockalla Caravans Cup in the first round this weekend.
Kilmacrennan Celtic, going so well in the league, lost out at Fanad United, going down by 2-0.
On Saturday night, Castlefinn Celtic were beaten 6-1 by Bonagee United of the Ulster Senior League - a side who have hit the ground running this season.
There was only one game played in the Premier Division of the Donegal League - Cappry Rovers defeated Kildrum Tigers 2-0.
In Division One, Kerrykeel hit four goals as they won 4-1 in Killybegs against St Catherines.
And in Division Two, three of the four games were drawn - Curragh Athletic were the only winners, defeating Glenree United 3-2.
RESULTS
Saturday
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Arranmore United 0 v 1 Donegal Town Reserves
Milford United Reserves 1 v 1 Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Fintown Harps AFC 1 v 2 Strand Rovers
Glenea United Reserves 0 v 7 Oldtown Celtic
Glencar Celtic 2 v 4 Keadue Rovers Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 2 v 3 Dunlewey Celtic
Ballybofey United Reserves 0 v 5 Drumkeen United Reserves
Cappry Rovers Reserves 2 v 1 Cranford United Reserves
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Copany Rovers 3 v 2 Drumbar F.C.
Sunday13th October 2019
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Donegal Town P v P Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers 2 v 0 Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
St. Catherines 1 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Convoy Arsenal 3 v 1 Gweedore Celtic
Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 2 Glenea United
Ballybofey United 3 v 0 Lifford Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 0 Letterbarrow Celtic
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Gweedore United 2 v 2 Dunkineely Celtic
Deele Harps 1 v 1 Lagan Harps
Swilly Rovers 1 v 1 Whitestrand United
Glenree United 2 v 3 Curragh Athletic
Knockalla Caravans Cup
Fanad United 2 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic F.C.
Bonagee United 6 v 1 Castlefin Celtic
Derry City Reserves P v P Milford United
Fixtures
Saturday 19th October 2019
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.
Strand Rovers v Arranmore United (1.00p.m.)
Glencar Celtic v Donegal Town Reserves
Keadue Rovers Reserves v Glenea United Reserves
Oldtown Celtic v Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Copany Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Cranford United Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Drumbar F.C. v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Drumkeen United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves
Dunlewey Celtic v Ballybofey United Reserves
Sunday20th October 2019
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.
Milford United v Castlefin Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Letterbarrow Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.
St. Catherines v Convoy Arsenal
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Glenree United v Gweedore United
Curragh Athletic v Whitestrand United
Dunkineely Celtic v Deele Harps
FAI Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.
Carndonagh F.C. v Ballybofey United
Donegal Town v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Greencastle F.C. v Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Lagan Harps v Cranford United
Lifford Celtic v Bonagee United
