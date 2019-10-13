Donegal League: Cappry Rovers and Kerrykeel maintain 100% starts

There was disappointment for two Donegal League Premier Division sides who bowed out of the Knockalla Caravans Cup in the first round this weekend.

Kilmacrennan Celtic, going so well in the league, lost out at Fanad United, going down by 2-0.

On Saturday night, Castlefinn Celtic were beaten 6-1 by Bonagee United of the Ulster Senior League - a side who have hit the ground running this season.

There was only one game played in the Premier Division of the Donegal League - Cappry Rovers defeated Kildrum Tigers 2-0.

In Division One, Kerrykeel hit four goals as they won 4-1 in Killybegs against St Catherines.

And in Division Two, three of the four games were drawn - Curragh Athletic were the only winners, defeating Glenree United 3-2.

RESULTS

Saturday

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 0 v 1 Donegal Town Reserves

Milford United Reserves 1 v 1 Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC 1 v 2 Strand Rovers

Glenea United Reserves 0 v 7 Oldtown Celtic

Glencar Celtic 2 v 4 Keadue Rovers Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 2 v 3 Dunlewey Celtic

Ballybofey United Reserves 0 v 5 Drumkeen United Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves 2 v 1 Cranford United Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Copany Rovers 3 v 2 Drumbar F.C.



Sunday13th October 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town P v P Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers 2 v 0 Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

St. Catherines 1 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Convoy Arsenal 3 v 1 Gweedore Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 2 Glenea United

Ballybofey United 3 v 0 Lifford Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 0 Letterbarrow Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore United 2 v 2 Dunkineely Celtic

Deele Harps 1 v 1 Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers 1 v 1 Whitestrand United

Glenree United 2 v 3 Curragh Athletic



Knockalla Caravans Cup

Fanad United 2 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic F.C.

Bonagee United 6 v 1 Castlefin Celtic

Derry City Reserves P v P Milford United

Fixtures



Saturday 19th October 2019

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Strand Rovers v Arranmore United (1.00p.m.)

Glencar Celtic v Donegal Town Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Glenea United Reserves

Oldtown Celtic v Kildrum Tigers Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Copany Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Cranford United Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Drumbar F.C. v Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Drumkeen United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic v Ballybofey United Reserves



Sunday20th October 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.

Milford United v Castlefin Celtic



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Letterbarrow Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

St. Catherines v Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United v Gweedore United

Curragh Athletic v Whitestrand United

Dunkineely Celtic v Deele Harps



FAI Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.

Carndonagh F.C. v Ballybofey United

Donegal Town v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Greencastle F.C. v Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Cranford United

Lifford Celtic v Bonagee United