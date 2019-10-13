Patrick Brennan wins the New Mills 10k - see the full results

Conditions were excellent for today's Hyundai New Mills 10k event which was based at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Patrick Brennan of Finn Valley AC was the winner in 33.53 ahead of Letterkenny AC Danny Mooney (34.05) and his club-mate Eoghain McGinley (34.11).

A number of people recorded PBs.

The full results are below:

New Mills 10k 2019

Diver's Hyundai

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 190 Patrick Brennan M MO Finn Valley A.C. 33:53

2. 170 Danny Mooney M MO LAC 34:05

3. 172 Eoghain McGinley M MO LAC 34:11

4. 143 Karol Doherty M MO 34:19

5. 160 Michael Black M MO 34:28

6. 131 Peter O'Donnell M MO Milford ac 34:45

7. 157 Paddy Ryan M MO Finn Valley 35:30

8. 188 Adam Speer M MO 36:17

9. 165 Adam Mc Laughlin M MO Foyle 38:28

10. 144 Kieran Crawford M M40 38:29

11. 146 Trevor Wasson M M50 39:14

12. 164 Patrick McHugh M MO Milford ac 41:20

13. 429 Simon Stephens M MO LYIT 42:13

14. 151 Brendan McBride M M50 24/7 tri 42:18

15. 174 Sean Cafferkey M MO 42:29

16. 171 martina Rodgers M MO 42:36

17. 169 Stephen Travers M M50 Tir Conaill ac 42:52

18. 141 John Fealy M M60 Milford ac 42:57

19. 168 Adrian Moore M M40 Melvin WJR 43:05

20. 136 Ciaran McHugh M MO Teelin 43:13

21. 200 Brian Gormley M M40 24/7 tri 43:25

22. 140 Dessie Gibson M M60 Convoy ac 43:31

23. 159 Ciara Cunningham F FO Kilcar 43:46

24. 196 Mickey Crosson M M50 24/7 tri 44:09

25. 132 Joe Gibbons M MO Milford ac 44:09

26. 129 Keith Fletcher M M50 24/7 tri 44:23

27. 185 Paddy Hannigan M M50 45:11

28. 184 Paul Duddy M M50 Melvin Strabane 45:22

29. 186 Shaun Cannon M MO 45:27

30. 123 Anne Robinson F FO 24/7 tri 45:50

31. 139 Ton Bangert M M60 Raphoe Road Runners 45:57

32. 127 george grier M MO 46:06

33. 135 Karol harvey M MO 24/7 tri 46:23

34. 187 Paul Gillen M M50 46:53

35. 133 Paddy Gallagher M M40 KRC 46:59

36. 134 John F. Bradley M MO KRC 46:59

37. 183 Eugene McGinley M M50 Swanlings 47:41

38. 426 Liam Doherty M M40 47:52

39. 182 Brian O'Donnell M M40 Swanlings 47:57

40. 178 Eugene O'Donnell M MO 24/7 tri 47:59

41. 145 Clodagh Sammon F FO 48:16

42. 121 Terence Quinn M M50 24/7 Triathlon Club 48:27

43. 167 Eammon Coyle M M40 Melvin WJR 48:32

44. 158 Brian Gallagher M M70 49:09

45. 137 Helen Foy F F40 49:12

46. 195 Ciaran Clerkin M M50 Monagh Phoenix 55's 49:31

47. 173 Martin Friel M MO 49:41

48. 163 Hugh Ward M M50 49:45

49. 166 Vera Haughey F F50 Tir Conaill ac 49:45

50. 155 Geogina Reid F F40 Run4Fun 50:10

51. 154 Bridgeen Doherty F F40 Run4Fun 50:14

52. 176 Mary McFeely F F40 50:33

53. 189 Anthony McGrenra M MO 50:52

54. 148 Patrica Patton F F40 Finn Valley 51:15

55. 177 Aisling Kelly F F40 52:02

56. 147 Declan Callaghan M M40 52:39

57. 126 martina mcdaid F FO 24/7 tri 52:46

58. 156 James Gallagher M M40 LK Park run 53:01

59. 138 Marjan Bangert F F70 Raphoe Road runners 53:32

60. 180 Eoghan Megannety M M40 L/K Park Run 54:15

61. 128 joesph casey M M50 55:13

62. 125 Patrick Patton M MO 24/7 tri 55:14

63. 197 Jean McGinley F F50 L/K Park Run 55:26

64. 199 Brain Ferry M M50 L/K Park Run 55:46

65. 142 Eugene Kelly M M50 FinnValley 55:58

66. 181 Shaun O'Donnell M M50 Swanlings 56:04

67. 162 PJ Patton M M50 Run4Fun 56:17

68. 152 Hugh Hegarty M MO Run4Fun 56:17

69. 198 Elaine McCauley F F40 Melvin WJR 57:29

70. 193 Noreen Sharkey F F60 L/K Park Run 57:32

71. 130 Ciaran Garvan M MO lk Parkrun 60:00

72. 153 Declan Black M M50 Run4Fun 60:45

73. 179 Gerry McTaggart M M50 L/K Park Run 60:45

74. 194 Margaret Coyle F F40 Run4Fun 61:59

75. 175 Rosemary Gallen F F50 Finn Valley 64:42

76. 192 Martina McBearty F F50 L/K Park Run 65:59