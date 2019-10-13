LADIES HOCKEY: Raphoe Ladies lose narrowly away to Ballymoney

On Saturday Raphoe 1st XI travelled to Ballymoney for their third fixture in Premier Hockey. The ladies knew they would have a tough challenge ahead, as Ballymoney have been playing top flight hockey for a significant number of years.



Ballymoney 1

Raphoe 0



They went out with a very positive mindset and knew that they would have to perform as a strong team.

Some good end to end hockey from both teams resulted in Ballymoney being awarded a number of short corners in the first half which were well handled by the Raphoe defence.

Raphoe were eager to take their chances when they arose and on one occasion were unlucky not to open the score line with a brilliant run on the counter attack from Katy Love and Leanne Patterson.

On the brink of half time Raphoe were reduced to 10 players following a green card offence and the Raphoe short corner defence of Wendy Patterson, Lisa Patterson, Sabrina Barnett, Vicki Wray and Heather Humphrey were able to keep the score line at a stalemate with the half time whistle.

The positive attitude from the Raphoe team continued into the second half with all the ladies working hard.

The Raphoe girls utilised there hockey heads to their advantage by moving the ball swiftly from one side of the pitch to the other to infiltrate the home sides circle.

The home side weren’t put off by this great play and continued to showcase some great hockey.

Raphoe found themselves on the back foot as a short corner was awarded against them and unfortunately on this occasion Ballymoney managed to place the ball in the back of the net.

Raphoe did not let this phase them however and continued to play good hockey through from the defence right up to the forward line. The Raphoe side got more and more attacking play in this half and were awarded 3 short corners throughout this half but were unlucky not to score.

The midfielders and forwarders put their off pitch training into action through some tough running across the pitch to put the Ballymoney defence under immense pressure to get the ball up the pitch.

Raphoe were unlucky not to equalise the scoring through Leanne Patterson who made a run into the opposition circle and made a shot on goal which was narrowly wide.

Raphoe are home next week in a fixture against Ards where they are hoping to add to their points tally and celebrate that night at the annual presentation night in Kees Hotel.