Naomh Ultan win relegation play-off against Downings to remain in Intermediate Championship

Naomh Ultan turned in one of their best performances of the season to overcome Downings in their Intermediate Championship relegation play-off in Magheragallon on Saturday.



Naomh Ultan . . . . 1-12

Downings . . . . . 1-8



James Byrne came off the bench to score the crucial goal and Dermot Gallier, Cian Kennedy and Alan Lyons kicked three points each for the winners.

Daniel Gallagher also posted two points and Patrick White also got in on the scoring in the four point win.

Daniel Gallagher and Dermot Gallier were the standout performers in what was a top class all-round team performance.

Lorcan Connor, with 1-1, top scored for Downings in a highly entertaining contest on a day his side had six different scorers.

Daniel McGlynn also pulled off a massive save to deny Lorcan Connor from the penalty spot in the first half.

And Jordan Watters did well on Downings danger man Connor.

The result means Naomh Ultan will play Intermediate football again next season and Downings, who were promoted from Division Four in the league, will drop down to the junior championship.



NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Christopher Boyle, Darragh Byrne, Jordan Watters; Peter Alvey, Daniel Gallagher (0-2), Damien Quigley; Michael Breslin, Dermot Gallier (0-3,2f); Darragh Murrin, Joe Alvey, Cian Kennedy (0-3,1f); Aaron Kyles, Patrick White (0-1), Alan Lyons (0-3). Sub: James Byrne (1-0) for C Boyle.



DOWNINGS: Brendan McGee; Danny McBride (0-1), Ben McNutt, Shane McTeague; Max Davis, Kevin Doherty, Oisin Boyce (0-1); Ronan Gallagher, Shane Boyce; James Lee McBride, Gary Bán McClafferty (0-2,1f), Keelan McGroddy (0-2); Eric Roberts (0-1), Lorcan Connor (1-1), Padraig McGinty. Subs: Alan Pasoma. Aaron McClafferty, Hugo Davis.