Derry's Callum Devine has won the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally

DONAGH KELLY SECOND IN NEW CAR

Derry's Callum Devine has won the Donegal Harvest Stages Rally.

Driving a Ford Fiesta R5, with Brian Hoy as co-driver, he finished 25.6  seconds ahead of 
Frosses Donagh Kelly and Monaghan's Conor Foley in a new Polo, after the nine special stages in Inishowen.  

Inishowen's Joe McGonigle pushed hard and was fastest on a number of stages, and was third,

Monaghan's Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a Volkwagen Polo R5 were on course for second spot until the eighth stage when they had a big overshoot, and dropped back to fourth.

Kevin Gallagher won Class 14 and was fifth overall