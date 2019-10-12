Harps go down by one goal but are almost assured of play-off spot

It took a while but Shamrock Rovers eventually wore down the stubborn Finn Harps resistance to earn a win in the second last league game of the season at the Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers 1

Finn Harps 0

While the result went against Harps, the defeat suffered by UCD against Cork almost certainly secures them the relegation play-off place that they have been striving for. They are six points clear of bottom side UCD and have a 17 goal better score difference with two games left.

Ironically, Greg Bolger’s 79th minute half volley for the winning goal came just after Harps’ keeper Mark Anthony McGinley had heroically saved twice in rapid succession to foil Dylan Watts and Graham Burke.

The Hoops dominated the exchanges and forced a string of corners but that lead goal was a long time coming before rare scorer Bolger’s left footed 20 yarder flew past McGinley’s reach into the top corner.

Rovers get another confidence boost for the Cup Final while the result confirms Harps’ place in the relegation play-off.

Rovers fashioned at least five good chances in the opening half but none were converted. Two trademark Graham Burke screamers flew past either post.

Aaron Greene just failed to connect with Ronan Finn’s low cross from the right. Brandon Kavanagh volleyed just over from debutant Neil Farrugia’s sublime left wing cross while Mark McGinley acrobatically tipped over Dylan Watts’ full blooded drive.

Resolute defending aside, the tiny Finn Harps contingent in the West Stand had little enough to cheer although Alan Mannus had to be alert to deny Nathan Boyle in the game’s opening opportunity while Sam Todd went close with a header following a corner.

A misplaced back pass by Ronan Finn in the 77th minute gave Boyle a wonderful opportunity but the striker took the ball too wide when rounding Mannus and couldn’t find the target.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Sean Kavanagh, Lee Grace, Daniel Lafferty; Ronan Finn ©, Greg Bolger, Brandon Kavanagh (Aaron McEneff 72), Dylan Watts, Neil Farrugia (Eric Abulu 76); Graham Burke; Aaron Greene (Graham Cummins 86).

FINN HARPS: Mark McGinley; Colm Deasy, Harry Ascroft, Josh Smith, Sam Todd, Mark Russell; Gareth Harkin ©, Ruairi Harkin (Shaun Doherty 80); Tony McNamee, Nathan Boyle (Mikey Place 86), Mark Timlin (Daniel O’Reilly 69).

REFEREE: Derek Tomney