'Final Preparation for Runners' talk in Donegal aimed at marathon entrants

International Association of Athletics Federations level four coach Teresa McDaid will be hosting a special talk "Final Preparation for Runners" at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Monday, October 14, at 8.30 pm.

This free-of-charge event will be of particular interest to those runners preparing for the 40th Dublin City Marathon on Sunday, October 27.

She will cover a range of topics, giving expert advice on: avoiding pitfalls; reaching your goal; dealing with the taper; life after the marathon; and a race-day check-list.

Teresa has been coach to a number of top Donegal, Ulster and Irish athletes for many years, and has long been a leading figure with Letterkenny AC.