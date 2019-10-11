Naomh Muire make history with first home game in Ulster club

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses will make history this Sunday with a first ever Ulser club game being played at The Banks.

The Naomh Muire Ladies overcame Aughadrumsee of Fermanagh by 1-14 to 2-6 in the quarter-finals.

This Sunday, they meet Con Magees-Glenravel with a bumper crowd expected at the Banks Mullaghderg, and there is a great sense of expectation.

Throw-in is 2.00 pm.

Con Magees beat Claudy of Derry by 5-9 to 2-6 in their previous game and will be a real test for the west Donegal side.

These are busy times for the club whose minor ladies have reached the Ulster Final.