Naomh Brid/Pettigo take Divisional Division Two title

Naomh Brid/Pettigo U-13s got the better of a very good Naomh Columba team in the divisional final last week in Dunkineely.

In a high-scoring contest, Naomh Brid/Pettigo won on a scoreline of 5-16 to 3-19.

They are out this evening (Thursday) in the county quarter-final against Naomh Colmcille at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

The winning Naomh Bríd/Pettigo U-13 team and subs was: Tadhg McGarrigle; Daithi Moss, Callum Doherty Kennedy, Patrick Gormley, Donal Gallagher 1-1, Ronan Maher 0-1, Cale Breslin 0-3, Jamie Anderson 1-5, Oisin Brogan 1-0, Callum McCafferty 0-6, Eoin Mullaney 1-0, Eoghan Gallagher 1-0, Jack O’Hara 0-1, John Britton, Corey O’Harte, Dylan McGrory, Rossa McGrory, Gavin Maguire