DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

Robert Emmetts

Lotto numbers 13-22-23-24. No Lotto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4050.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1620. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Music classes at Robert Emmets from Wednesday 9th October. Open to all in our community, primary and secondary school children. Book on 087 6836254

Robert Emmets would like to offer our condolences to the Farrell family on the sad passing of Aidan, grandfather of senior players Paul and Oran Farrell. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results: The Seniors defeated St. Kiernans in the Championship semi-final on a score line of 1-11 to 0-05. They now go on to face Fulham Irish in the final on October 20th in McGovern Park, Ruislip. Time TBC.

Youths: Huge congrats to all the U14s and U16s that played and won their Championships yesterday.

The U12 girls were also out in action at the weekend, many thanks to St.Kiernans for hosting. They were all superb and played some fantastic football. The girls have had a great year and the club is extremely proud of them.

Golf Day: The club’s annual golf day which took place at South Herts last Friday was a huge success and was thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. We would like to express our gratitude to all those that entered teams and provided sponsorship on the day.

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets will be available from next week and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 1, 3, 4, 24. Lotto draw winners: Dan Murphy (Belmullet), David O’Donnell, Patsy Muskman.

Malin

Our senior footballers lost out in their senior championship relegation semi final v Four Masters in Convoy on Sat evening, the Donegal Town side running out 2-13 to 1-7 winners. We now meet Ardara in the relegation play off, where a win will see us secure our senior status for another year, while defeat will see us drop down to the Intermediate championship next season. The game is provisionally set for Saturday evening at 7.00, no venue has been decided upon yet, but keep an eye on our social media outlets over the coming days for more info.

Our Under 21 boys take on Muff in Connolly Park on Saturday Oct 19th in their opening game of the competition.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €700. €50 winner was Anthony McColgan, Culkeeny. Sequence drawn was 3-7-4-5-2-6-1. Sellers prize went to Jack Lafferty. Next weeks jackpot €750

Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November. For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490

There will be a Defibrillator training evening for Beginners and people who wish to attend for a Refresher course! Monday 21st October at 7:30, in Malin GAA Clubhouse.

The rearranged John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km will now take place on Sat Nov 2nd at 1.00.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 1st of October are 1-5-6-8-2-7-3-4. Lisa Higgings matched 4 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 8th is €10000.

Well done to the U-13 Boys who beat Urris 4-16 to 3-8 away last Friday evening. This puts them through to the County semi-final next weekend.

Also well done to the U-13 Girls, who beat Naomh Brid/Pettigo on Sunday morning at home. Final score Glenfin 2-7, Naomh Brid/Pettigo 1-8.

The Minor Girls travelled to Buncrana on Sunday and came away with a shared of the points. Final score Buncranna 4-17, Glenfin 7-8.

Hard luck to the reserves who put up a brave battle against St Eunans in the senior B championship semi-final in Glenswilly on Saturday. St Eunans scored 2-4 in the last 10 minutes of the first half and while Glenfin never gave up it was just too much for our lads to peg back. Final score Glenfin 1-11, St Eunans 4-11. This brings an end to a successful year for our reserve team as the won the Division 2 reserve league and qualified for the senior B semi-final.

Naomh Padraig Leifear

U6, U8 and U10 training continues each Friday night at the resource centre at 6pm. Under 12 training continues on Saturday mornings at the resource centre at 11am. U14 training is in Castlefinn on a Wednesday night at 7pm.

Buy a Brick: As most people are aware the club is well underway with the development of its new clubhouse and sand carpet playing pitch. However the work has been stopped on the building as all funds allocated to the project have been spent. At this time of great need the club is asking all members, past and present and indeed everyone in our parish for their support. Bricks are priced at 100e and 50e for every brick there after which will put your name on the wall in our new clubhouse as a supporter of the club. If you think you can help to buy or sell a brick for the club please get in touch.

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 11, 23 & 28. Two people matched three numbers, five names were drawn from a hat to receive 50e each. Next week’s lotto jackpot stands at 6650e.

Coffee Morning: There will be a coffee morning held in our clubhouse on 26th October in aid of Cancer Research, the coffee morning is being organised by Joan McHugh to celebrate 25 years of being breast cancer free. For more details contact Joan on 0872265929.

Killybegs

Con McGuinness Memorial Tournament: The annual Con McGuinness Memorial tournament was held last Sunday in Fintra. Thank you to the McGuinness family for their continued sponsorship of this most enjoyable tournament, our U8 and U10 boys and girls along with their managers had a great day. Thank you also to all the volunteers/referees/tearoom ladies and parents for supporting and helping put on the day.

Fixtures: U-21 Championship A: Away v St Michael's, Saturday 12th October 1:00pm

Minor Boys League: V Naomh Conaill. Sunday 13th October, venue & time T.B.C

Kilotto: Killoto numbers 1,4,7,13. No winner. Next week Jackpot €1,700. 6 match 3 winning €10.00 each: Rita Nolan, Five Points; Claire Tully, Main St; Brid O'Rourke; John Conwell Snr; Mark Campbell, Meenboy; Crew member "MFV Progress"

Bingo: Monday 14th October 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €5.550 on 45 numbers.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,100. The winning Numbers were 2, 3, 12,17 & 21. The €25 winners are Hugh Cassidy, Grainne Gallagher, Sean M Quinn & Ann Gallagher and the on-line winners were Clare Lannon and Aoife McGarrigle. The next draw will take place in The Dew Drop Inn on Oct 14th.

Our Senior team were very unfortunate to lose out by one point last Saturday in Fintra. They were fighting for a place in the Intermediate Final, but, lost out to St Nauls. Thank you to all the supporters who travelled and hopefully we can go all the way next season.

Our U21 team are training and will be playing their first fixture away to Naomh Colmcille on Oct 19th at 1pm.

Aodh Ruadh

Extra time couldn't separate Aodh Ruadh and Cloich Cheann Fhaola in Saturday afternoon's IFC semi-final at Glenfi which finished at 0-14 apiece. The replay took place last night Wednesday.

Earlier on Saturday the reserves bowed out at the championship semi-final stages against Red Hugh's.

The U-14 season came to an end with the 2019 Bakery Cup Final on Friday evening as Kian Duncan's team prevailed in a tight final against Cian McKenna's team 10-3 to 9-5. The semi-final teams who lost out were captained by Drew Ryan and Eoghan Kelly.

The under 13 season came to an end last Wednesday when the lads lost out in their play-off against Dungloe by a narrow margin, 2-8 to 3-7.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh minors claimed a hard earned win against Ardara on Sunday morning in their last game of the league stages. Played 13-a-side with the going soft in Fr Tierney Park, it was a challenging 60 minutes for both teams. If finished Aodh Ruadh 3-6 Ardara 0-8, a results which puts the Shamettes into an A county semi-final.

The under 13 girls game against Ardara has been rescheduled to this Saturday at 12 noon.

Diary dates: The underage football awards evening for boys and girls takes place on Saturday, 26th October, in the Abbey Centre. The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Friday 1st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, December 7th.

Christmas Quiz: The annual club Christmas Quiz will take place in Dicey Reilly's on Friday, December 27th.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 10. In the lucky dip €20 went to Carrie Patton, Ryan Neilan, Ann Kelm, Dee Dee Gallogly, and Caoimhe McCauley, c/o Margaret McCauley. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €8,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

St Nauls

Well done to our U-8 management and players who had a very enjoyable day on Saturday when they hosted the U-8s finals day. Thanks to all the clubs that traveled and to everyone that helped on the day.

Ladies: Best of luck to our Minors who travel to Moville on Sunday in the division one semi-final.

Seniors: Unfortunately our reserves were unsuccessful in the Intermediate county semi-final on Saturday against Cloughaneely. Thank you to all our players and management Shaun Campbell, Peter Mogan and Tony Byrne for a very enjoyable season.

Our seniors had a tremendous win on Saturday evening in the county semi-final against Naomh Brid. We wish our seniors and management every success in the county final on Sunday at 4 pm.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 03/10: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,3,5,9,15. The 3 x €50 winners were David Carey, Bangor Erris, Co Mayo; Paula McVerry, Newry, Co Down; PJ Connolly, Rossinver, Co Leitrim. Next week's jackpot will be €3850.

The U10s have training on Wed at 6pm. They will have their final competitive action of the year on Saturday when they travel the short distance to Ballyshannon to compete in the Michael Shannon Tournament. All details of transport will be given at Training on Wednesday.

The U-13 season is now over. Huge thank you to Michael O Hehir and his mentors for their commitment in looking after the squad.

U-21: Training has now commenced for our U-21 squad. The lads have drawn Letterkenny Gaels in the first round of the Championship but no date has been confirmed yet for the fixture.

Ladies: The U-13s produced an excellent performance on Sunday in Gaelic Park to defeat Naomh Columba in the league. The girls have now qualified for the Co semi-final. Training continues at the usual times.

Bord na nOg AGM: The AGM of Realt na Mara Bord na nOg will take place next Thursday night Oct 10th in the Holyrood Hotel at 8.30pm.

Bord na nOg Social: Here's a date to save for your diary. The Annual Realt na Mara Bord na nOg underage Social night will take place this year on Friday November 1st in McGarrigles.

St Michaels

Sympathy: The deepest sympathy of the community is extended to Charles John and Rose O’Reilly, Cashelmore and family and Michael and Peggy McGinley and family Cashelmore on the death of Rose and Peggy’s aunt Sarah McDevitt in Downings last week. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game on Sunday night last was won by Evelyn Toye Grogagh; the €75 was won by Shaun Breslin Drimnaraw.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,8,12,15,18,20. The Match 5 Winner was Neil Toye Grogagh Creeslough who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €5500.

Scór. For more information contact Margaret Ann on 0876207919.

Minor Board: U6 game this Friday evening at the Bridge 5.45 against Falcarragh.

U-8s training Sunday mornings at 11am at the Bridge.

U-10 and U11s training on Thursday evening at 6.30 and Sunday morning at 11am.

U-13 girls away to Convoy Saturday morning.

Letterkenny Gaels

The Junior A footballers made club history on Saturday last after they qualified for the club’s first ever Junior A Football Championship final. The lads defeated Na Rossa in the semi-final. This weekend they will be joined by the reserve team in a double header of finals on Saturday in the O’Donnell Park. The Junior B final throws in at 2pm while the A final is at 4pm.

Please come out and show your support for both teams.

We have a limited number of Gaels crested flags available to purchase for this weekends County Final. Alternatively Michael Murphy Sports can have them made. Contact 0872931458 to order.

Our annual club play will take place over the next two weekends and we are looking for club members to help out in anyway possible. In particular, we are looking for help and assistance with ticket sales, traffic management, home-baking, catering, front of house (ticket collection and program sales) and ushers, and prompters for the cast.

We would like to invite more input and assistance from the general club membership this year and of course welcome back all the club members who have assisted in the past. As we all are aware this is one of our main fundraisers each year for the past few years.

All offers of help appreciated.

Outdoor underage hurling training has now finished for the season. Indoor training will commence on Thursday 31st October in the LYIT from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details.

The U-16 girls footballers came agonising close to a final after they were defeated by the minimum in their semifinal match against Naomh Columba on Sunday morning. Despite a brilliant second half display from our girls the home team took the victory.

Outdoor Camogie training has now concluded for the season and will commence indoors later in the year. Details to be confirmed later.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3850. Doors from 8pm.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 11, 15, 17 agus 27 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,900 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Mary Frances Murray, Fairhill; Vincent Wehrley, Quay Road; Dolores Mc Gowan, St Peters Tce; Ann Houston, Cleandra; Margaret Gillespie, Mill Road, Glenties

Bingo winners for Sunday 6th Oct: €200 Carol Mc Shea, Loughsalt; €150 Paddy Gill, Glenties; €130 James O Donnell, Keadue; €120 Jamsie Byrne, Maas; €80 Kate Mc Cole, Sheskinarone

2018 /2019 Club 200+ Draw 12- September 2019: €1,000 - Marie Threase Gallagher; €500 Dinny Doherty; €100 Laurence and Aileen Mc Daid; €100 Bridget Gallagher; €100 Pauline Comack; €100 David Mullis; €100 Mary Mc Nulty; €100 Connie O’Donnell (Miltown); €100 Michael Martin O’Donnell; €100 Donna Joyce; €100 Lorna O Donnell; €100 Adam Boyle.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

It was busy Saturday of championship football and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Reserves played their semi-final against St Nauls in ‘The Banks’ at noon on Saturday. It was nip and tuck throughout the game with Cloughaneely marginally leading throughout the game. They stayed focused on their game and secured their position in the County Final with a final score of 1-7 to 0-7. It was then off to Glenfin for a 5 pm throw in for our seniors where we witnessed a titanic clash between two determined sides under miserable playing conditions. It was tit for tat throughout. Cloughaneely were down one point with injury time almost played out when Shaun McGarvey knocked over a superb free to push the game into extra time. The game continued in the same vain as normal time with both teams digging deep. Come the full time whistle the game was again all square meaning both teams met last night in the replay.

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 3,4,5,7,12,13. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir! Bhí beirt ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas le Michael Coll, Ballina & John Cannon, Carrowcannon a bhaineann €50. Tá €5,150 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn!

Bord na nÒg: Míle buíochas do gach duine a ghlac páirt sa tsiúlóid do Bhord na nÓg oíche Dé hAoine agus do gach duine a rinne urraíocht ar na páistí!! Rachaidh an t-airgead a bailíodh chun sochair costaisí treallaimh traenála, busanna agus úsáid na páirce!

Tà Bord na nÓg fíorbhuíoch do achan duine a thugann tacaíocht duinn go hàirithe na tuismitheoirí! Go raibh maith again uilig!

Bhí bua maith ag an foireann faoi 13 in éadan Naomh Pádraigh Uisce Chaoin Dé hAoine seo caite. Maith sibh uilig!