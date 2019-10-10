Ballyshannon Squash Club to celebrate World Squash Day

The Ballyshannon Squash Club has been enjoying a very active start to their third season after the club was reformed. Members are living proof that ‘movement is the best medicine’ as they continue enjoying the fun and social benefits squash brings.

In an effort to continually improve our physical and mental wellbeing we are also keen as a committee to improve the facilities for members. Recently club chairman Kevin Quinn oversaw a new landscaping job completed outside the entrance to the courts. This was entirely funded by the club. Additionally Kevin put a support pole in the centre of the viewing gallery rail to strengthen it. Great work Kevin. Many thanks.

Club captain Brendan Travers has been very busy with organising fixtures the first of which against Sligo has already been played. The club will host Strabane Squash club on Saturday 19th Oct from 10.30am onwards. All are, of course, welcome to attend and support. Promising to be another very enjoyable night. Many thanks to Brendan for these fixtures and we look forward to participating in the first internal box league also up and running for October.

Squash Fixture vs Sligo

The club recently hosted a Level 3 Tutor from Irish Squash for 'An Introduction to Squash Coaching' course. A great initiative to develop leadership in the club and support bringing the game to more and more people young and old.

Squash leaders course participants

We look forward to celebrating World Squash Day on Saturday Oct 12th. To mark the occasion we have a high calibre coach in Mary Johnston running a coaching session for women only from 10:00 to 12:00. We also intend to welcome parents and juniors to come and try the game from 14:00 to 16:00 on the same day.

Our club AGM will be held on October 21st at 8 o’clock. Subs will need to be paid at this point. The new committee will disable accounts unsubscribed from that point forward. Yet again we will raffle a free membership for all attendees on the night. Will be great to see another big turnout like last year.

Please see our facebook page @ballyshannonsquash or online at www.ballyshannonsquash.ie for further details or to contact us.