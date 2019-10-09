Rosses AC take home medals from Donegal even ages cross-country

On Sunday last saw the Donegal Masters and Underage Even Ages Cross-Country Championships taking place in Aghyaran.

It was a brilliant day for the club with numerous individual medal winners and team medals won. The children are a credit to themselves and their parents. In the Masters event we had teams in the Ladies and Mens events.

First race saw Helen McCready ran a superb race to claim individual bronze while behind her the team were working equally hard to get all four counters in the top 10 and win Team Gold medals. Superb running by Fionnuala Diver 5th, Emer McGee 7th and an outstanding last lap to get up to 9th by Sarah Mulholland. The team were backed up by Donna Boyle, Cathy Breslin, Lorraine Doherty, Eileen Harkin, Grace Garvie and Sally Mulholland.

And to boost the medal tally, Fionnuala claimed gold individual F40 and Emer earned silver individual F50. Charlie Postie O’ Donnell lead the men home with a strong 7th place finish backing up his strong running all season.

He was strongly backed by Paul McKelvey, Declan Gallagher, Gavin Ward, Patrick Trimble, Brendan McBride and Owen Coyle as the men finished 5th team in a very competitive field.

Last week the club hosted the local regional primary school cross country event at Carrickfinn.

Over 300 children from the Rosses and Gweedore Schools took part with the top 8 qualifying for the county finals. Well done to all the individual winners and especially to the winners of the schools’ sections where Belcruit won the Small schools section, Annagry won the Medium Schools section and Dungloe were the winners of the Large schools section.

A big thanks to all the teachers and parents who assisted today from setting up and taking down the course to taking finishes, etc.

Bhi tras tire i Carraigfhinne inniu, glac thar 300 paisti pairt ann o scoileann as na Rosses agus Gaoth Dobhair. Comhghairdeas do gach duine a ghlac pairt ann.

All roads lead to Mullaghderg this Sunday 13th with the novice and uneven ages commencing at 11am. The club are hosting and it takes a lot of help to ensure smooth running so appreciate all help and support from people in the area. We will be partnering with N Muire GAA club in hosting.