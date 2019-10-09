Former Antrim All-Star hurler Sambo McNaughton guest of Erne Gaels this weekend

Antrim hurling legend Terence “Sambo” McNaughton is the special guest of the Erne Gaels hurlers this weekend.

The club are hosting a social night in the Fiddlestone Bar in his honour at 9 pm tomorrow night and he will then conduct a coaching session in Pairc na hEirne on Saturday morning.

Terence is one of the game's greatest icons, having played in an All-Ireland final against Tipperary in 1989 and he won a most deserved All-Star in 1991.

He oozes character and charisma and is a great example of young people can overcome some challenges and can relate to any company.