DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA Club fixtures for the coming week in Donegal
Senior Relegation Playoff
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Relegation Final), Ardara V Malin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Championship
Wed, 09 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Semi Final Replay), Cloughaneely V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Intermediate Championship Relegation
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Relegation Final), Naomh Ultan V Downings 12:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Cluiche Ceannais), Buncrana V Letterkenny Gaels 16:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Championship
Sun, 13 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Cluiche Ceannais), Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 14:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Cluiche Ceannais), Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 14:00, Ref: TBC
Senior C Championship
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Cluiche Ceannais), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 A
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: St Michael's, (Round1), St Michael's V Killybegs 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V St Eunan's 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Gaoth Dobhair 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Four Masters 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Glenswilly 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21B
Sun, 13 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, (First Round), Glenfin V Convoy 12:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division One
Sun, 13 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Minor League Play Off), Naomh Conaill V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U-14 Division Two League
Tue, 08 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Final), Carndonagh V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
County U-13 Division One League
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: An Clochn Liath, (Semi Final), Ardara V Cloughaneely 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Oct, Venue: Monellan Park, (Semi Final), Four Masters V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U-13 Division Two League
Thu, 10 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Quarter Final), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC
