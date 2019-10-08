Connacht and Munster GAA Senior Championship draws

Cork and Kerry will meet in the semi-final of the Munster Championship in 2020 while Clare will fancy their chances of making the final after avoiding the big two.

In Connacht champions Roscommon travel to London and if they win that they will meet the winners of Mayo/Leitrim in the semi-final.

CONNACHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter-finals

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

New York/Galway v Sligo

Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon

MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals

Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary

Cork v Kerry