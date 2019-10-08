DONEGAL GAA

Connacht and Munster GAA Senior Championship draws

CORK AND KERRY MEET IN SEMI-FINAL

Cork and Kerry will meet in the semi-final of the Munster Championship in 2020 while Clare will fancy their chances of making the final after avoiding the big two.
In Connacht champions Roscommon travel to London and if they win that they will meet the winners of Mayo/Leitrim in the semi-final.

CONNACHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarter-finals
New York v Galway
London v Roscommon
Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals
New York/Galway v Sligo
Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon

MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarter-finals
Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals
Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary
Cork v Kerry